COLUMN: A church with a message from the spirit world

If you’re a “New Testament Christian”, you can find some pretty strong language against practices in the New Testament, too. For example, the Apostle Paul ranked such foolishness right up there with adultery and murder. In a letter he wrote to the Church at Galatia, he said, “For the flesh lusts against the Spirit and the Spirit against the flesh; and these are contrary to one another, so that you do not do the things that you wish. But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law. Now the works of the flesh are evident, which are: adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lewdness, idolatry, sorcery, hatred, contentions, jealousies, outbursts of wrath, selfish ambitions, dissensions, heresies, envy, murders, drunkenness, revelries, and the like; of which I tell you beforehand, just as I also told you in time past, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.” (Galatians 5:17-21)