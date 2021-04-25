COLUMN: A church with a message from the spirit world

“So why are you trying to find out the future by consulting witches and mediums? Don’t listen to their whisperings and mutterings. Can the living find out the future from the dead? Why not ask your God? Check these witches’ words against the Word of God!” he says. “If their messages are different than mine, it is because I have not sent them; for they have no light or truth in them.” (Isaiah 8:19-20)
In a community where we previously lived, there was a story in the local newspaper about a new church. Right there on the religion page was an announcement of the formation of the First United Metaphysical Chapel. The church planned to offer two services a day that featured card writing (whatever that is) and messages from the spirit world.
One of the pastors of the newly formed church said this about her church’s mission: “Communication with the spirit can help living people answer the hard question, ‘Why am I here’? Also, it can give the recipients of messages help in seeking out their own divinity.”
Take a moment here and read what this pastor said again. Then read the above verses again and think about what God’s Word says about her statement. It’s pretty clear, isn’t it? “’Can the living find out the future from the dead? Check these witches’ words against the Word of God! If their messages are different than mine, it is because I have not sent them; for they have no light or truth in them.” (Isaiah 8:19-20)
I wouldn’t attend that church for all the tea in China. Why? Because there’s not a hint of “light or truth” is anything they have to say. In short, stay away. It’s a trap set by the devil himself!
If you’re a “New Testament Christian”, you can find some pretty strong language against practices in the New Testament, too. For example, the Apostle Paul ranked such foolishness right up there with adultery and murder. In a letter he wrote to the Church at Galatia, he said, “For the flesh lusts against the Spirit and the Spirit against the flesh; and these are contrary to one another, so that you do not do the things that you wish. But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law. Now the works of the flesh are evident, which are: adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lewdness, idolatry, sorcery, hatred, contentions, jealousies, outbursts of wrath, selfish ambitions, dissensions, heresies, envy, murders, drunkenness, revelries, and the like; of which I tell you beforehand, just as I also told you in time past, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.” (Galatians 5:17-21)
Paul told us in Ephesians that we must put on the “whole armor of God”. Why? Because in this world, it’s very difficult sometimes to discern truth from fiction or good from evil. In fact, the Bible says that even the devil will masquerade as an angel of light. Paul said, “It is not surprising, then, if his servants masquerade as servants of righteousness”. (2 Corinthians 11:14)