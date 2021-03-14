COLUMN: A COVID relief package in name only

One of the tenets of marketing is that a company should never ignore its core audience, and there are multiple product failures to demonstrate as much. Politicians manage to flip that around by acting in ways that ensure their core audience never ignores them.
Such is the case with the recent $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, euphemistically called an “American Rescue Plan.”
Fraught with piles of cash representing anything but direct COVID relief, the package epitomizes the very worst of candy store politics, where Democrats behave like kids in a candy store eager to share their bounty with loyalists and other potential voters. The problem is that while capturing the attention of their core audience and beyond, they are giving away massive amounts of tax dollars collected from everyday citizens.
There is a rationale, after all, behind politicians giving away money. The time-honored practice is called currying favor with voters. The short-term produces contentment and earned good will.
Long term? Larry Summers, an economist who served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations has concerns about the inflationary impact of the COVID relief bill. This is what he told Scott Simon of National Public Radio:
“We should put money into the economy,” said Summers. “The question is how much. If your bathtub isn’t full, you should turn the faucet on, but that doesn’t mean you should turn it on as hard as you can and as long as you can. And so the question isn’t whether we need big stimulus. The question is, do we need the biggest stimulus in American history? It’s the overall scale of the stimulus and it’s whether we’re using any of it to build a stronger economy or just to give money to people.”
That, in 92 words, sums up the problems inherent in what Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki called the “most progressive bill in American history.” And Summers is a Democrat.
The timing of the bill is especially troubling, with multiple signs indicating the Covid virus is waning.
With some states reopening, vaccines being distributed, and the economy showing signs of recovery, here are some cherry-picked examples showing the “COVID” billions that are being doled out. It should be noted that these were randomly picked from a lush cherry orchard, intended to enrich government bureaucracies and Democrat allies from coast to coast:
• $350 billion in state and local assistance.
• $4.5 billion to help families pay water and power bills.
• $35 billion to make premiums for the Affordable Care Act more affordable.
• $100 million in environmental justice grants.
• $1.7 billion for Amtrak.
• $8 billion for airport operations.
• $39 billion to institutions of higher education.
• $46 billion for COVID testing and tracing.
There are numerous other examples. The intent on some of these provisions isn’t the primary problem; the sheer volume of the dollar amount is the issue that should alarm taxpayers, particularly this late in the battle against COVID.
This brings to mind a quote on federal spending widely attributed to Everett Dirksen, the late senator from Illinois. “A billion here, a billion there,” Dirksen supposedly said, “and pretty soon you’re talking real money.”
One of the most perplexing developments is how far left the entire Democrat Party has repositioned itself, and this monstrosity of a bill is proof positive of how far Dems are willing to go while possessing full control in Washington. This is definitely not Bill Clinton’s party, but neither is it the party of Barack Obama, at least from a practical standpoint. It has become the party of Bernie Sanders and his band of radicals, rebranded as the Biden Radicals. Sanders, an avowed socialist, has become the party’s resident cheerleader as the progressive push has defined the Biden administration.
If there is hope for a realignment in national politics, it lies in the failed policies that will sink the Biden administration over the next four years.
The success of down-ballot Republicans last November offers hope in numbers, with the party flipping 15 seats in the U.S. House and closing within nine seats, 222-213, of the opposition.
Republicans have the good fortune—if you can call it that—of being able to stand on principle, as no one in the party supported the bill. They are also fortunate that the midterm elections are 20 months away—ample time for the bill to show itself for what it is, a bloated waste of tax dollars that will negatively impact the economy. If midterms were, say, eight months away, then Republicans might have a more difficult time convincing the voting public of the bad policy decisions of the Biden administration.
Republican politicians, bless their hearts, will need to fight the spending insanity at every turn, stay relevant, and prepare to offer practical solutions to problems wrought by progressive polices. Between now and November 2022, Republicans should mount a concerted effort to point out the excesses of the Democrats, reminding the public of the heavy-handed governance and wanton spending that marks the party. There should be plenty of material to strategize against.
When Democrats attempt to sell tax increases as a necessary evil, as they are bound to do, the devil will be in the details of the so-called American Rescue Plan. Voters need to be reminded of this. American Disaster Scam would be a better name.
Meanwhile, the soundness of Republican principles—lower spending, lower taxes, less government, individual freedom, free-market capitalism—will grow more self-evident in coming months.
Marching forward in harmony (hopefully), Republicans should remember that to ignore their core principles is to face failure in the marketplace of voters.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.