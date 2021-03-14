COLUMN: A COVID relief package in name only

One of the tenets of marketing is that a company should never ignore its core audience, and there are multiple product failures to demonstrate as much. Politicians manage to flip that around by acting in ways that ensure their core audience never ignores them.

Such is the case with the recent $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, euphemistically called an “American Rescue Plan.”

Fraught with piles of cash representing anything but direct COVID relief, the package epitomizes the very worst of candy store politics, where Democrats behave like kids in a candy store eager to share their bounty with loyalists and other potential voters. The problem is that while capturing the attention of their core audience and beyond, they are giving away massive amounts of tax dollars collected from everyday citizens.

There is a rationale, after all, behind politicians giving away money. The time-honored practice is called currying favor with voters. The short-term produces contentment and earned good will.

Long term? Larry Summers, an economist who served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations has concerns about the inflationary impact of the COVID relief bill. This is what he told Scott Simon of National Public Radio: