Column: A different take on election reform and COVID-19 relief

H. R. 1 also puts “ballot harvesting” on steroids by allowing any third parties, including campaign staffers and political consultants, to pick-up and deliver absentee ballots. Mr. Deabler mentioned a well-known ballot harvesting incident that occurred in 2018 involving a consultant for the 9th District Republican congressional candidate. He stated that this was the only recent fraud incident in North Carolina but in fact, there have been at least 15 election fraud cases in the state since 2018.

H. R. 1 is not just a poor attempt to federalize the election process but even worse, it takes away the rights of every citizen to have their vote fairly counted. Mr. Deabler notes that “voting is a constitutional right” different than “checking out a library book or driving a car wherein a license is required.” In fact, the right to vote is far more precious. It has taken us over two centuries to insure that every adult citizen has the right to vote. Why do we want to ignore the sacrifices made to guarantee this right by allowing non-citizens to vote and enabling nefarious activities that make one’s vote worthless?