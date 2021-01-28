COLUMN: A few New Year’s resolutions for NC politics

RALEIGH – A new year has arrived, and with it new hopes and resolutions. On the political front, here are some goals for North Carolina as state lawmakers return to Raleigh for the 2021 legislative session.

Ensure fair redistricting

This year our state will draw new congressional and legislative districts intended to be in place for the next decade. The redistricting process has long been controlled by the legislature, and the result has often been gerrymandered maps that deprive voters of a real voice in our elections.

Fortunately, landmark state court rulings in recent years have made clear that gerrymandering is unconstitutional in North Carolina. But the temptation to manipulate voting districts remains a siren song for partisan politicians. In order to avoid illegal map-rigging, the redistricting process in 2021 must be nonpartisan, with robust public input and full transparency.