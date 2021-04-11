COLUMN: A few thoughts on writing a weekly column

Someone once asked how I come up with ideas for a weekly column. That is always a challenge, but my dog actually helps out. Many of my ideas for this space over the last four years have come while taking Roxy, our gentle and adorable pitbull, on 30-minute walks in our neighborhood. There’s something about a tranquil stroll that helps the creative process, particularly during morning hours.
An early walk during springtime, with the morning sun not yet at full display and birds filling the air with their music, is one of those pleasures of life that never grows old. It frees the mind to ponder and develop ideas that eventually take the shape of an actual column.
Once an idea begins to take shape, sometimes over the course of several days, the next challenge is how to start. There begins the first step toward the words that eventually find their way onto the page.
One of the simplest tricks I’ve learned over the years is to break an idea down into manageable parts, creating three or more pieces that form the whole.
One of the books I’ve learned from over the years compared the writing process to carpentry. I’m not sure which writing guru provided that analogy, whether it was E.B. White, William Zinsser, James Kilpartick, or some other writer of renown, but the comparison is one I have considered often during the last three-plus decades.
Having learned a little carpentry from my father over the years, I can relate to the analogy. Each word has to have the correct fit, each sentence just the right length, each one whittled and sanded smooth so the finished work properly conveys the thoughts that form the framework of a column.
Here’s hoping that I am a better writer than carpenter. A barn/storage building started in November of 2019 is only 80 percent or so complete, so I am at least faster with a keyboard than with a hammer. The barn, in fact, has been more akin to writing a novel. That undertaking, however, spanned 10 years and is still not published. Oh well.
The barn, by the way, will house no animals but will serve as a place to store an old Ford tractor, a Troybilt tiller nearing 40 years of age, a dual-axle trailer, assorted tools and a myriad of leftover items from building projects over the decades. “Put it up,” my dad would say, “you never know when you might need it.” His pack-rat mentality definitely found its way into my genes.
The barn will overlook the rather large vegetable garden my wife and I will tend, another of my father’s habits that carried over.
He wasn’t a writer by trade, or even a career carpenter for that matter, but his carpentry skills were exceptional, something I’ve come to realize even more since his passing eight years ago. One of the things he used to say about carpentry is that being a good carpenter means being able to hide your mistakes. That rule has also been on my mind a lot over the years, especially when I have a hammer and tape measure in hand, a box of nails and pile of lumber nearby. I’ve probably been less than successful at hiding my mistakes, meaning that by his rule I’m probably not much of a carpenter.
Conversely, one of the pitfalls of being a writer is that once those presses start rolling, the words—including the mistakes—are permanent. To carry the comparison to carpentry further, once the house is finished there is no coming back from the mistakes.
A professor in college talked not infrequently about how the act of writing is very different from the act of speaking. That is another nugget of wisdom I’ve thought about over the years. In fact, I thought of his words often as I sat through this particular professor’s English honors classes at Appalachian State University and rarely spoke. If not for a kid from Florida by the name of Lance Fox, the entire class would have been silent save for the professor leading our “discussions.” Come to think of it, from that class he probably had a lot to work with if he ever researched his ideas on writing and speaking, as he said he intended to do. Good ol Lance Fox was more than willing to do what the rest of us shied away from.
It was years before I felt comfortable speaking in front of a group of people. Writing, however, came more naturally. My first-year literature instructor at ASU, a graduate student, had nominated me into the English honors program. Looking back, that experience helped me find the path to becoming a writer more than any other event during adulthood. Lordy, though, I thought I would never struggle through her first assignment, an analysis of Robert Frost’s classic poem, The Road Not Taken. Wherever you are, Amy, a belated thank you.
As far as column writing goes, once I started focusing on politics a few years ago, the ideas have found their way onto the page, eventually. There has been a lot to write about during the age of Donald Trump and the far-left zealots he forced from the shadows.
Nonetheless, sometimes it’s good to step away from observing and considering, from my own small corner of the world, the madness that is national politics. It’s good on occasion to write about something less prone to annoying the occasional liberal or socialist who reads my weekly column—a column that attempts to uphold traditional values and the conservative principles that are tried and proven. If a few liberals and socialists are offended by any of that, well, too bad.
As long as the checks keep coming and the barn doesn’t fall in, I’ll keep doing both of my hobbies, writing and what passes for carpentry.
Now, Roxy, about that next column…
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.