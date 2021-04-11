COLUMN: A few thoughts on writing a weekly column

Having learned a little carpentry from my father over the years, I can relate to the analogy. Each word has to have the correct fit, each sentence just the right length, each one whittled and sanded smooth so the finished work properly conveys the thoughts that form the framework of a column.

Here’s hoping that I am a better writer than carpenter. A barn/storage building started in November of 2019 is only 80 percent or so complete, so I am at least faster with a keyboard than with a hammer. The barn, in fact, has been more akin to writing a novel. That undertaking, however, spanned 10 years and is still not published. Oh well.

The barn, by the way, will house no animals but will serve as a place to store an old Ford tractor, a Troybilt tiller nearing 40 years of age, a dual-axle trailer, assorted tools and a myriad of leftover items from building projects over the decades. “Put it up,” my dad would say, “you never know when you might need it.” His pack-rat mentality definitely found its way into my genes.

The barn will overlook the rather large vegetable garden my wife and I will tend, another of my father’s habits that carried over.