COLUMN: A glance at four years of the Trump administration

Attempting to evaluate the presidency of Donald Trump is akin to chasing a bouncing ping pong ball in a crowded furniture story. There’s a lot to navigate. Lots of obstacles and lots of people with opinions.

First, the Trump personality must be accounted for, or no objective analysis is possible. His critics will have you believe that Donald Trump singlehandedly made society coarser and public discourse more about visceral reactions than intellectual rigor. It is, in fact, the one thing they’ll give him credit for accomplishing.

Don’t believe any of it.

Society has been headed in the wrong direction for decades, particularly the rhetoric that gives it texture and nuance. Fueled by social media and the proliferation of cable and online news outlets, the slow decay of our interactions has brought us to this point, where insults and heated rhetoric once considered rare have now become commonplace.

That is not Trump’s fault. No president in modern history has been as vilified and berated as much as Trump over the last four years. Not Richard Nixon in his worst year or Lyndon Johnson when weighed down with the albatross of the Vietnam War. In that regard, Trump is the creation of his opponents.