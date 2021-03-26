COLUMN: A good idea is a good idea

The idea of a Convention of the States sounds appealing, but there is a really big downside. Once convened, all sorts of mayhem could break out. We could see proposals on presidential election by popular vote, abortion amendments or you name it. Our founders worried about such things and deliberately made it hard to amend the Constitution.

But a good idea is a good idea. Legislators can’t change federal term limits, but applying the “physician heal thyself” proverb, they should look at term limits for North Carolina elected officials. Those forming our state government never figured we would see politicians serving 20 or 30 years in office, especially in the legislature. In the old days a person would serve one or two terms in the Assembly, then return to be a citizen. And none of North Carolina’s founders ever had a notion some would serve in our Assembly so long as to qualify for a legislative pension. The reality is too many serve too long, and not just in the legislature.