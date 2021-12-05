COLUMN: A good name is priceless

“A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.” (Proverbs 22:1)

My father told me once that the best thing you could ever leave your family was a good name. I have repeatedly impressed this upon my children while they were growing up.

When my son was in middle school, I had an opportunity to teach him a valuable lesson about the importance of a good name. In fact, it even had a spiritual truth with it. Don’t tell him, but we both learned something that night.

It involved one of the Friday night dances that his middle school sponsors during the year. Just like any other 8th grader, he was too excited to stop and eat supper and was waiting for me at the door when I got home. I didn’t force the issue. I could tell it was a special night. The aroma of cologne permeated the house.

We headed out for the school at 6:45 sharp. You see, the dance started at 7:00 and it’s not fashionable to be late for it if you’re in the 8th grade. In fact, if you do arrive late, there’s a good chance your girl might be with another guy. There’s no honor among thieves - if you know what I mean.