COLUMN: A good name is priceless

“A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.” (Proverbs 22:1)
My father told me once that the best thing you could ever leave your family was a good name. I have repeatedly impressed this upon my children while they were growing up.
When my son was in middle school, I had an opportunity to teach him a valuable lesson about the importance of a good name. In fact, it even had a spiritual truth with it. Don’t tell him, but we both learned something that night.
It involved one of the Friday night dances that his middle school sponsors during the year. Just like any other 8th grader, he was too excited to stop and eat supper and was waiting for me at the door when I got home. I didn’t force the issue. I could tell it was a special night. The aroma of cologne permeated the house.
We headed out for the school at 6:45 sharp. You see, the dance started at 7:00 and it’s not fashionable to be late for it if you’re in the 8th grade. In fact, if you do arrive late, there’s a good chance your girl might be with another guy. There’s no honor among thieves - if you know what I mean.
It was always nice when they had those Friday night dances. Robbie and I had didn’t have one bit of trouble enjoying a quiet evening together. It was quiet evening, until around 9:00. That’s when the Assistant Principal telephoned me. It seemed Mark had gotten himself in a dispute with another boy. I was told to come pick him up immediately. “Stay calm”, Robbie told me as I left the house.
I sure felt her prayers during the ten minutes it took me to get to Mark’s school. While I admit I was upset as I arrived, I put a smile on my face and said hello to some of my friends as I scanned around in search of Mark. One of the parents told me Mark was downstairs waiting for me. “Thanks”, I said. But, I didn’t mean it. I couldn’t have been more embarrassed. They were all having a wonderful time. Their kids were behaving. But not my kid. He was downstairs in solitary confinement waiting for the “bail bondsman” to arrive.
When I found him, I said, “What in the world are you doing fighting? Are you crazy? Look at the kid. He outweighs you by 40 pounds.”
I was so upset that I didn’t speak to him all the way home. I knew it was a ride he would remember.
He expected strong discipline when we got home. That’s normally how I normally handled major infractions back in those days. After all, even the Bible says, “Withhold not correction from the child: for if thou beatest him with the rod, he shall not die”. (Proverbs 23:13) But this time, better judgment prevailed and both of us learned a lesson.
“Go get your baseball glove and your favorite computer game and put them here on the table”, I told him when we arrived home.
He returned with both of them and placed them on the coffee table in our den.
“Pick the one that’s most important to you”, I told him, I knew his love for baseball would cloud his judgment. He picked up the glove.
“Okay, you took my good name away from me tonight and that’s the most important thing in the world to me. So I’m taking baseball away from you. Go get your shower and get into bed.”
I let him think about the situation for about an hour. When I went into his bedroom to say good night, he was crying his eyes out. “What’s wrong, son”, I asked.
He said, “You tricked me. You knew I’d pick the glove.”
“Yes, I knew you’d pick the glove because I know what’s most important to you. But you didn’t stop and think about what’s important to me. And when you got in that fight, you dishonored the Ruffin name. You can’t buy a good name, Mark. It’s priceless and it takes years to earn it. The shame is it only takes a few moments to lose it.”
“I tell you what I’ll do”, I told him. “I’ll trade with you. I’ll give you baseball back if you promise to behave and help us keep our good name. Deal?”
“Deal”, he said.