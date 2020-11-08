Column: A historic week for the U.S.A.

I also know that we must fully emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why, last week, I introduced the Commitment to Defeat the Virus and Keep America Healthy Act. This targeted legislation attacks real problems created by COVID-19 in our health care system. It ensures Americans, especially seniors, can access the care they need — whether it be mental health or telehealth services. Among other provisions, it also builds on the work done by the Trump administration to strengthen our Strategic National Stockpile so we can better respond to COVID-19 and future public health emergencies. I care most about ensuring you have the resources you need to receive the best health care. That’s why I introduced this legislation to give us the tools we need now to fight COVID-19 and put infrastructure in place to make sure we are better prepared for future pandemics.

Working together, I am confident we can tackle many of the problems facing our nation. We must also work to overcome the uncertainty that remains with numerous elections around country, including in North Carolina. Protecting everyone’s vote and the integrity of our elections is fundamental to our democracy. I will continue to ensure that steps are being taken in our state and around the country to accurately count every legal vote and validate accurate election results.

One thing is certain, this is a critical time to pray for our country and our leaders. My office is also always here for you if you have any questions or need assistance. You can contact my offices in Concord at 704-786-1612, Fayetteville at 910-997-2070, or Washington, D.C., at 202-225-3715. It’s an honor to be your congressman, and I’ll keep fighting for you.

Richard Hudson represents North Carolina’s 8th District, which covers Cabarrus and other counties stretching all the way to Fayetteville.