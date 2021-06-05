COLUMN: A mentor leads to good performance in sales

Dane had the appearance of a handsome movie star. His wardrobe consisted of expensive suits, shoes, and designer sunglasses, that he sometimes wore inside.

I usually enjoyed being the only woman in the department. When the department "bully" tried to "get my goat," Dane always stood up for me.

Dane appreciated the long hours that I put into the store's inventory procedures. I became a successful salesperson and received a pay raise.

The saddest day of my retail career was Dane's final day at the department store. My favorite all-time supervisor had received a promotion to become store manager at a brand new store in his hometown of South Carolina.

At his "bon voyage" party, Dane said to me, "Robyn, I have great faith in you! Your sales will continue to increase." One month, after Dane had left, the new manager handed me a coveted customer appreciation award.

I learned sales strategies from Dane, on the road to more self-improvement. The most important lesson that I learned was that unpacking and displaying new merchandise was just as essential as selling.

I was surprised to see Dane, a few years later, at a department store in Durham's South Square Mall. He was happy to see me. He offered to be an employment reference for me.

Dane was my mentor. I was his "selling star." On Facebook Messenger, summer 2020, Dane sent me a message, "Robyn, I remember you. You weren't good, you were great!”

Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends, and pets. Please contact Robyn: Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com