COLUMN: A pandemic and the undoing of a president

Remove COVID-19 from the equation and it’s hard to imagine Donald Trump losing re-election to an addled 78-year-old with little to show for five decades as a politician.
Trump’s pre-COVID economic numbers were not just strong, but extraordinary. Record low unemployment. Income growth. Poverty reduction. There were no signs, in fact, that the economy was headed for a slowdown. Enter a virus originating in China and everything changed.
In the early days of the Covid hysteria, Trump’s administration was active in its efforts to abate the crisis, despite cries from the left. His travel ban was framed as xenophobic. Many liberals, and scientists, downplayed the threat. Trump saw if for what it was, a threat to American society. He didn’t panic, avoided mass hysteria, and eventually allowed state governments to make key decisions.
Initially, we saw regular presentations from the White House, with doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx leading the public relations effort. Trump was deferential to the two, allowing them to take center stage daily. Shutdowns ensued. Masks were advocated then questioned as effective virus restraints, and later emerged as an absolute way to save the populace.
Like sheep, we obeyed the “science” and went along with massive shutdowns of our public education system and small businesses. Yet, here we are these 10 months later facing a spike in the virus.
Based on the empirical evidence before us, can we conclude that many of our preventions proved to be utter nonsense? The virus was destined to spread, destined to claim lives, despite our best efforts. Many of the states with the most strident rules became leaders in the spread of the virus.
The paranoid among us, the really delusional who go about life worried about the next catastrophe, have won the battle. We all know who this includes. We see them all around, at the grocery store, the post office, and various other public spaces. They flinch when approached. They dodge oncoming humans, the carriers and spreaders of a virus destined for a place in mythic storytelling generations hence.
Those who doubt the severity of the virus, those who look around at the over-reactions and judge them for what they are, well, they are “conspiracy theorists” and “deluded” by Trump’s viewpoint. Many politicians and members of the media even suggest that supporting Trump is to be part of a cult. The reality is that those who make that claim are actually demonstrating cult-like behavior, where group think replaces the need for independent, rational thought.
There are vulnerable segments of the population., something that can’t be denied. The elderly. Those with preexisting conditions such as diabetes and heart trouble. But is that not the case with every ailment, particularly viral infections? Protect those most at risk by having them avoid crowded public spaces. This should not be a complicated problem.
As Mario Cuomo, governor of New York, has demonstrated with his daily briefings, the battle is very much one of perception, of public relations. Cuomo even earned an Emmy for his televised performances. On one level, that’s entirely appropriate, given his stints before a camera were no more than political theatre backed by no hard data supporting the effectiveness of his efforts in New York. An Academy Award would be even more appropriate.
Various actors this week had the audacity to congratulate Cuomo, even as media reports indicate there are numerous Covid corpses being stored in New York. Shameless doesn’t begin to describe the travesty of Cuomo’s showmanship and tragic mishandling of the virus.
A look at the numbers demonstrate how self-centered and outright delusional Cuomo has been while exploiting the plight of thousands in an attempt to make himself look good. He even released a book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic.”
In reality, New York is far and away the leader in Covid deaths, with over 34,000, according to data posted by the New York Times, compared to slightly over 21,000 deaths in Texas, second on the list. This despite New York having a smaller population than Texas, California and Florida—all of which have had more cases and fewer deaths than New York. Cuomo, of course, has been criticized for his decision that led to thousands of deaths in nursing homes. Yes, give the man an Emmy. What a leader.
Trump, meanwhile, seemed to take less and less of an active role in the public relations battle. Again, as Cuomo’s example demonstrates, that is what this has become—an exercise in public relations. PR 101. The decision to downplay public health may have been Trump’s undoing, though that shouldn’t be the case.
It is easy enough to demonstrate that Trump lost the Covid PR battle, and possibly the election because of that. Given the dishonesty of the national media, however, he faced a no-win situation. The impact of COVID dealt a setback to the economy, taking away his biggest asset during re-election. Combined with a barrage of false claims implicating Trump for the spread of the virus, those were two huge factors working against his campaign.
Now that multiple vaccines have been developed—and curiously emerged just after the election—we may be on the road to normalcy. Had the vaccines appeared one month earlier, we may have witnessed a very different result in the presidential election, especially considering the success of down-ballot Republicans.
The takeaway is that defeating an incumbent president during an economic boom is unheard of in American history. Factor in a pandemic, a corrupt media landscape, and all the other nuances of presidential campaigns, and even an addled career politician mired in mediocrity can become president.
And when the virus is brought under control, whether next spring or before, there is little doubt about who will seek—and receive—credit.
Larry Cothren is a marketing teacher and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.
