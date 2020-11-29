COLUMN: A pandemic and the undoing of a president

Based on the empirical evidence before us, can we conclude that many of our preventions proved to be utter nonsense? The virus was destined to spread, destined to claim lives, despite our best efforts. Many of the states with the most strident rules became leaders in the spread of the virus.

The paranoid among us, the really delusional who go about life worried about the next catastrophe, have won the battle. We all know who this includes. We see them all around, at the grocery store, the post office, and various other public spaces. They flinch when approached. They dodge oncoming humans, the carriers and spreaders of a virus destined for a place in mythic storytelling generations hence.

Those who doubt the severity of the virus, those who look around at the over-reactions and judge them for what they are, well, they are “conspiracy theorists” and “deluded” by Trump’s viewpoint. Many politicians and members of the media even suggest that supporting Trump is to be part of a cult. The reality is that those who make that claim are actually demonstrating cult-like behavior, where group think replaces the need for independent, rational thought.