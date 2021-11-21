COLUMN: A realistic view of Build Back Better

Already, the U.S. economy has been impacted by Biden’s aggressive and misguided moves, including the shutting down of pipelines, open borders allowing a flood of immigrants, and increased government spending and oversight. Build Back Better will only compound the broad array of problems faced by consumers.

There is precedent for what we’re experiencing now, as this column has pointed out numerous times. During 1980, the final year of the administration of Jimmy Carter, inflation reached 13.5 percent. Last month, led by increases over 50 percent in fuel oil and motor fuel, the rate of inflation hit 6.2 percent, its highest mark in three decades. According to Mulligan and other economists, that figure will grow worse. Carter redux.

In fact, the increase in prices for heating oil and gas, as well as pump gas, make for a tough winter ahead for much of the country.

THE CASE FOR CHILDCARE?

One of Biden’s selling points has been a government-backed system of childcare. That, alone, is worth a second thought—something Biden’s advisors have yet to consider. What is there within the federal bureaucracy that would lead any rational minded person to conclude that this is a good idea?