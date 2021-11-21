COLUMN: A realistic view of Build Back Better

While Joe Biden has touted the magical qualities of his Build Back Better spending plan, the more sober-minded among us have analyzed the plan and offered predictions that are more realistic.
Biden has insisted that Build Back Better will lower inflation, create jobs and provide economic relief for the problems faced by the middle class, as if more government spending is a magic elixir. Larry Summers, mentioned in this space last week, has sounded an alarm warning of higher inflation and the ills created by runaway government spending.
Summers, however, is not alone in his assessment of Biden’s spending plan. Casey Mulligan, an economist and professor at the University of Chicago, is a widely published writer who offered critical analysis of Biden’s plan even prior to last year’s election.
Mulligan’s blog, although a bit wonky, has offered key points dealing with the negative effects of Biden’s policies. One of the significant takeaways is Mulligan’s estimation that Build Back Better would lead to 7 million fewer people holding jobs. The plan, according to Mulligan, represents “the single largest permanent increase in work disincentives since the income tax came into its own during World War II.”
Mulligan has maintained the bill will limit competition in the labor market, impose oppressive employer mandates, and hit consumers with higher costs for telecommunications, energy and other goods and services—all leading to fewer people in the workforce.
Already, the U.S. economy has been impacted by Biden’s aggressive and misguided moves, including the shutting down of pipelines, open borders allowing a flood of immigrants, and increased government spending and oversight. Build Back Better will only compound the broad array of problems faced by consumers.
There is precedent for what we’re experiencing now, as this column has pointed out numerous times. During 1980, the final year of the administration of Jimmy Carter, inflation reached 13.5 percent. Last month, led by increases over 50 percent in fuel oil and motor fuel, the rate of inflation hit 6.2 percent, its highest mark in three decades. According to Mulligan and other economists, that figure will grow worse. Carter redux.
In fact, the increase in prices for heating oil and gas, as well as pump gas, make for a tough winter ahead for much of the country.
THE CASE FOR CHILDCARE?
One of Biden’s selling points has been a government-backed system of childcare. That, alone, is worth a second thought—something Biden’s advisors have yet to consider. What is there within the federal bureaucracy that would lead any rational minded person to conclude that this is a good idea?
Mulligan points out just how extreme the plan is and how catastrophic to the childcare industry it would actually be. One of the eye-opening facts is the salary structure to be mandated by BBB, with the Biden radicals proposing wage mandates that are bizarre.
For example, according to Mulligan, the bill would mandate the salary of childcare workers to be equal to that of elementary school teachers. He pointed out in his blog from October 14 that the average wage of elementary school teachers in 2019 was nearly $64,000 annually. This kind of economic folly will have to be funded by taxes, as Mulligan and others have pointed out.
Potentially even more burdensome to the current childcare industry in this country is the dictate from BBB that many existing facilities would not qualify for expanding the supply of childcare.
“Much of the extant supply of childcare,” Mulligan stated, “is provided at a church or other faith-based location, but federal funds for expanding supply cannot be used there…The result will be creating supply at locations that could not otherwise pass the market test because they are too costly or offer insufficient quality (by parents’ assessment).”
For anyone who has bumped up against the federal bureaucracy, the level of oversight and smothering regulations invariably result in a mountain of paperwork, and there is no reason to believe that a federally mandated system of childcare or preschool will be any different. The size and scope of the federal bureaucracy will expand under Build Back Better, further eroding the individual liberties of Americans.
OTHER PROVISIONS
According to Mulligan, the bill has earmarked $150 billion for affordable housing, indicating that politicians have forgotten or failed to heed lessons from the federal government’s previous attempts to meddle in the housing market. Did we learn nothing from the 2008 economic crisis?
One of the key parts of Donald Trump’s tax reform measures was the 10-thousand-dollar cap on the deduction of State and Local Taxes (SALT). BBB will expand that cap to 72.5 thousand dollars. The rationale behind the Trump plan was that the deduction essentially subsidized the high tax rates in some states, particularly in the northeast, thereby shifting the burden of high tax states to taxpayers nationwide.
Mulligan pointed out that drastically raising the cap on SALT will encourage states to increase those taxes and potentially spend the extra revenue on programs that pay people not to work.
This is not an all-inclusive look at the negative effects from Build Back Better, a task that would require much more space than practical in a newspaper. Part of the information included here is from Mulligan’s blog (caseymulligan.blogspot.com). I encourage everyone to dig deeper into what he has to say.
If Build Back Better is passed, the damage will be deep, and this country will have reached a point of no return. There is a reason Biden and his minions talk about the bill being “transformative.”
The translation is that no amount of magic will reverse the damage.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.