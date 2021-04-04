COLUMN: A season of hope upon us

Even during this season of renewed hope and gratefulness, frustration remains. In Washington, Democrats continue to prioritize partisanship over people, pushing oversized spending through a so-called COVID-19 relief bill, where only 9% of the bill dealt with COVID. Now, they are unveiling a massive infrastructure package that has little to do with infrastructure but a lot to do with raising your taxes. In fact, just 7% of the bill is devoted to roads, highways, bridges, ports and airports, while the rest includes massive tax increases and Green New Deal policies. This comes while our communities continue to deal with the Biden border crisis and President Biden’s policy to release COVID-positive migrants into the U.S.

Whether in the midst of frustrations or a renewed sense of normalcy, it always helps me to remember that my hope is not dependent on the circumstances around me. Rather, my hope comes from my faith in God. It is so easy to put our hope in places that will never be able to sustain it. Hope placed in fluctuating COVID-19 numbers or news coming out of Washington will never be able to sustain us for long. As President Reagan warned us, the government cannot fix every problem in our community. But there is one who is greater than the problems we face. This Easter, I hope you have some time to reflect on the source of your hope and all that we have to be grateful for in this season.