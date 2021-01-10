COLUMN: A sickening week in Washington

I received many messages from constituents, friends and family on Wednesday which meant so much to me. One message I received was from a constituent in Fayetteville. After checking on my safety, she told me she was in tears- totally devastated by the violence in the Capitol. She said her husband gave his life fighting for this country to protect our citizens from this kind of violence and lawlessness.

We owe it to her husband and all those incredible patriots who put on the uniform of this nation and made the ultimate sacrifice to do better. To be better. We must work together in a way that honors their sacrifice and brings this nation together.

This does not mean I will shrink from the hard work, from vigorously representing the interests of my constituents, or from passionately defending our shared values.