COLUMN: A surprise candidate in 2024

Kaine may be less ambitious and flashy than his fellow senators, but is solid and has the experience of running a national campaign as Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016.

Add former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper to the list if he wins a senate seat in the 2020 election.

Lots of Democratic governors will be thinking about running, including Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Andrew Cuomo of New York, Jay Inslee of Washington state, Gavin Newsom of California, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

Should North Carolina’s Gov. Roy Cooper win a solid re-election victory, he could be in play as someone who could help Democrats win a competitive state in 2024.

There are many other prospects. Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Stacey Abrams, 2018 gubernatorial candidate in Georgia, and business leader Andrew Yang have, by their articulate and energetic campaigns, shown they can compete in any political race.

There will be more candidates and lots of good competition, but I predict the Democratic nominee in 2024 will be Kamala Harris.