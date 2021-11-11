COLUMN: A tribute to those veterans whose service remains hidden

Named Commander of the submarine the USS Tang, O’Kane and his crew have been credited with 33 sunken Japanese ships on five patrols, and nearly a quarter of a million tons of shipping sent to the bottom. On their last raid, the USS Tang was hit by its own torpedo in a battle with surface ships, and 78 sailors lost their lives. O’Kane and their survivors were beaten severely by their Japanese captors before being sent to a prison camp to serve out the rest of the war.

O’Kane and the USS Tang didn’t just sink ships. They also rescued many American pilots, with at least 22 saved near Truk Island alone.

Is it any wonder that O’Kane won the Medal of Honor, three Silver Stars, three Navy Crosses, the Legion of Merit for Valor, and the Purple Heart, among other honors?

Such stories of the O’Kane and the USS Tang, the USS Rasher (second to the USS Tang), or the USS Archerfish, which downed the Yamato-Class Battleship the Shinano, (the largest ship ever sunk by a submarine, 59,000 tons) have remained largely ignored by history. But that hard-working history major who wanted to do hi Senior Seminar on WWII Subs tried to change all of that, and got my attention.

Unlike the Red October and the USS Alabama and the Seaview, most submarines, commanders and sailors still languish in obscurity, like their World War II counterparts. This Veterans’ Day, please give these American heroes the recognition they deserve for defeating our foes and helping preserve our freedoms and ways of life.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.