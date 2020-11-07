COLUMN: A view of the bagel bakery

Senior citizens Harold, Bill, Jack and Don began their mornings at the bagel shop, where I am also a customer.

These men conversed for hours over bagels and coffee. On Saturdays, Harold's wife showed up and, naturally, their conversation cleaned up. Wes, with the build of a football tackle, an arm of tattoos, and an impish grin, also occasionally joined these men. My guess was that Wes was a prison guard. In reality, he had been a narcotics police officer for many years!

Also seated at a booth in the venue were Rose and "The Snotty Lady." When this lady wasn't casting condescending facial expressions at other patrons and fighting with her good-natured boyfriend, she would initiate trouble by being self-centered and dramatic. Neither of these women showed any type of genuine interest in getting to know me. However, one Saturday afternoon, they saw me loading my vehicle with the help of my boyfriend. Possibly looking for gossip, they asked me the next Monday, "Robyn, who was that man, and how long have you known him?"

Then there was Jody, a family man and a church-going man. Sometimes Jody would go up to the restaurant's counter and voice a "ding-ding," sound like a bell, because he felt that his bagel should be ready.