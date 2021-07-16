COLUMN: A whole lotta clappin’ goin’ on

For many years the Gallup Organization has conducted nationwide surveys to determine if people are thriving, struggling or surviving. This annual poll is often identified as the happiness index and their just-released findings say we are happier than we’ve been in 13 years. In June, 59.2 percent indicated they are thriving, contrasted with only 46 percent in April of last year, when we were in the throes of COVID-19. In an Axios/Ipsos poll only 9 percent reported their mental health was worse than the week before, compared to 35 percent in March 2020. And lest you think this has something to do with politics, percentages for both Democrats and Republicans were the same (8 percent). What is the large or moderate risk that we won’t return to our pre-COVID lifestyles? In June only 28 percent believed it much of a risk, compared to 73 percent who expressed the fear back in December.