COLUMN: A woman who became a mother to me when I needed one

“When Jesus saw his mother there, and the disciple whom he loved standing nearby, he said to his mother, ‘Dear woman, here is your son, and to the disciple, Here is your mother’. From that time on, this disciple took her into his home.” (John 19:26-27)

My mother died when I was the tender age of seven. It was a very traumatic time for me. However, God had already made sure that someone would be around to step in and give me the mother’s love that I so desperately needed.

I remember the day my mother died like it was yesterday. I was on the playground during recess and saw my second-grade teacher talking to one of my mom’s best friends. I knew instantly that my mama was gone. Her friend had come to take me home.

We rode around town for what seemed like an eternity. I guess she was waiting for the shock from an unexpected death to settle down a little before she took me home to be with my dad. Or maybe she was waiting on the Lord to give her just the right words to explain the death of a mother to a seven-year-old little boy. Who would want to deliver news like that?

Her name was Ruth. She never had any children of her own. In fact, she and her husband lived with her mother and sister. Why they even had room for a boarder named Strick. I grew to love all of them as my extended family.