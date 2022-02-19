COLUMN: Adding wishes to my bucket list

When the COVID-19 case numbers begin to wane significantly, there are some places that I would enjoy traveling to and other activities in which I would like to participate.

Sure, I'd like to lobby for more legislation punishing hate crime offenders. Also, I would like to aid in mediating overall world peace. Both of these goals are important, but perhaps, unrealistic.

I have developed a “wish list" of my more tangible ambitions:

1. I would like to travel to Europe. I have studied both the French and Spanish languages It would be challenging, yet enjoyable, for me to communicate with European denizens!

2. I relish the idea to travel to Washington state, and Vancouver, British Columbia. My cousin recently moved to this region. Jacob sends me picturesque images of mountains, waterfalls, wildlife, and other natural creations. Vancouver boasts a diversity of cultures and many interesting activities.

3. I am inspired to coach kids in recreational flag football games. It would be fun to be the assistant to the assistant coach. I wish to capture the opportunity to call a play, and see it come to fruition!