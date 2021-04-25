COLUMN: Advantage has swung to Dems in war of words

A good Republican, that John Boehner.

He is, essentially, very much a part of the problem with the Republican party.

While Democrats work in lockstep to achieve their goals, Republicans appear to be too fragmented and intent on promoting individual agendas to accomplish anything in the near term. Again, from the reviews of Boehner’s book, he is correct on that count as well. Meanwhile, could someone please hand Boehner a mirror? The irony is that Boehner is calling out people for the very traits he displays.

This has nothing to do with the way he praises the leadership and behind-the-scenes effectiveness of Pelosi, who personifies the use of power of politics, especially through verbal communication. On that count he is correct.

A pause is due here. Could it be that Democrats are so unprincipled that they are eager to latch onto whatever progressive cause floats their way—think Green New Deal—in a simple attempt to gain power? Could it be that Republicans are so PRINCIPLED that factions form within the party due to the willingness to stand firm on those principles?

It is all about language, though, about communication, isn’t it? No matter the cause, isn’t it about the message, about the ability to convince the American people?