COLUMN: Advantage has swung to Dems in war of words

From the eloquence of Abraham Lincoln to the fiery rhetoric of Huey Long, politicians have long understood the power of verbal communication. In a world marked by social media and a shallow pursuit of truth, where soundbites masquerade as journalism and fewer print publications hold sway in American life, Democrats have become masters of the craft.
Not only are they skillful in getting their message out, but Democrats have learned to work in harmony, creating a communication network that is unmatched in modern politics. Even a casual observer will notice the nuanced language used by the party, where single words and phrases define a particular issue and little is offered in the way of variety or intellectual rigor. Note the use of the words “racist” and “systemic racism” as examples. Those words, in fact, have been weaponized to belittle anyone daring to disagree with far-left ideology.
For the record, there are many Blacks who agree with that observation. Google the names Bob Woodson, Jason Whitlock, Ben Carson or Jason Riley for proof.
Through repetition, words—think infrastructure—become exactly what the user wants them to become. Republicans, meanwhile, are left in the dust cloud of redefined phrases, where the party’s own discord and confusion often creates no more than chaos.
Consider John Boehner, former Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, from January, 2011 to October, 2015. Boehner’s tenure was marked by no more than his ever-present golf tan and raspy, cigarette-fueled voice. Yet he has resurfaced in recent weeks, eager to promote a book that apparently portrays him more a fan of Nancy Pelosi and progressive governance than, say, Ted Cruz.
A good Republican, that John Boehner.
He is, essentially, very much a part of the problem with the Republican party.
While Democrats work in lockstep to achieve their goals, Republicans appear to be too fragmented and intent on promoting individual agendas to accomplish anything in the near term. Again, from the reviews of Boehner’s book, he is correct on that count as well. Meanwhile, could someone please hand Boehner a mirror? The irony is that Boehner is calling out people for the very traits he displays.
This has nothing to do with the way he praises the leadership and behind-the-scenes effectiveness of Pelosi, who personifies the use of power of politics, especially through verbal communication. On that count he is correct.
A pause is due here. Could it be that Democrats are so unprincipled that they are eager to latch onto whatever progressive cause floats their way—think Green New Deal—in a simple attempt to gain power? Could it be that Republicans are so PRINCIPLED that factions form within the party due to the willingness to stand firm on those principles?
It is all about language, though, about communication, isn’t it? No matter the cause, isn’t it about the message, about the ability to convince the American people?
Dems understand this. That is why Pelosi continually used the word “sad” when referencing the Trump administration. That bit of theatrical melancholy was typically followed by Pelosi explaining how her party offered hope to counter Trump’s supposed missteps. Likewise, it is why she is so quick to stand in front of a camera in her role as Speaker of the House. The lady understands the power of verbal communication. Her great-grandmotherly persona only enhances the effectiveness.
Like Pelosi, Donald Trump understands the power of the spoken word. He used it as a springboard to become our 45th president.
As a reader of this column recently pointed out in an email, Trump spoke in plain language that appealed to everyday Americans, then he followed through on much of what he promised. Eventually, though, Trump’s words likely led to his demise. Many voters no doubt grew tired of the bitterness and vitriol he heaped on enemies and others—regardless of the economic revival he shepherded.
Therein lies one of the biggest problems with Pelosi and Democrats. Once the impact of progressive policies is felt in the average household—through higher energy prices, an overall increase in the cost of living, and a remade society that families will hardly recognize—then Democrats may struggle at the ballot box, no matter the language or the assist from mainstream media.
Liberals in politics, the media, and society in general panicked when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. They saw the massive crowds Trump drew. They saw how his words connected with much of America. They saw the conservative principles he promised to adhere to, and then he did just that. Liberals responded by attempting to stifle Trump—as Twitter eventually did—and by suppressing his supporters, as Facebook continues to do. The CNNs and MSNBCs of the world did their part as well in the months leading up to last year’s election.
Now left wingers are attempting to redefine words and terms in the name of whatever progressive cause it benefits. It truly is all about the words.
The onslaught from the far left is not about Trump, however. Anyone concerned with the protection of individual liberties should understand that Democrats are winning the war of words.
As long as there are John Boehners and others out for self-promotion in the party, then Republicans will forever lose the messaging battles, due to their lack of cohesion and the absence of a cohesive message. Now is the time for unity, not the type of mudslinging that Boehner has committed. It is one thing to stand on principle. It is entirely another to have no principles to stand on.
