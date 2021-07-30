COLUMN: An altar call for the unvaccinated

Sometimes I hate it when I’m right. My April fool’s column predicted that our return to life as we knew it before COVID would likely be determined by those who refused to take the shot. We, who have been vaccinated, are paying a price for those anti-vaxxers who selfishly choose not to protect themselves, but they also disregard the health and freedoms of the rest of us.

Here are the facts, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. After peaking at 12,079 cases on February 3, North Carolina began a decline in the number of daily new cases, reaching a low of 55 on June 26th. About that same time, we witnessed a slowdown in the numbers being vaccinated. The Delta variant’s appearance sparked a rise in our case numbers and hospitalizations. On July 27 we reported 1,603 new cases. Our hospitalizations more than doubled, rising from 374 on June 26 to 1,031 this week. Almost every new case, every new hospitalization came from those who were not vaccinated.