COLUMN: Another man sounds off on abortion

A member of our family had health conditions. Her doctor - a respected physician - told her that both the life of the fetus and her own life were in jeopardy. I can tell you this was an agonizing and traumatic decision for the young couple, but in the end they chose life….the mother’s life. It left an emotional mark, but they were glad they made that decision, because later they had healthy babies.

In cases of rape or incest there is no moral or religious reason why a woman should be forced to have the baby. And there should be no legal reason either.

Two main questions surround this discussion. The first involves when a fetus is “viable?” Texas’ new law is absurd. Some women don’t even know they are pregnant at six weeks. Studies indicate that 99 percent of abortions occur before 21 weeks. Later term abortions are generally made because of threatening medical conditions.

The second is to answer what is considered excessive restrictions? When the U.S. Supreme Court opened its new session this week one of the cases before them concerns whether to uphold Roe v. Wade or declare it unconstitutional. Previous courts have consistently upheld the 1972 law supporting a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. The question is what is excessive?