COLUMN: Architect, physician or forest ranger

Before Lee returned to his junior year of college, he mentioned to me in confidence that he aspired to become a forest ranger perhaps.

What an honorable career field! Forest rangers maintain order in natural settings. They enforce security measures, educate visitors, and conduct conservation efforts. These men and women are the human connection to campers in the wilderness. Specialized park rangers practice safety by carrying guns and other forms of ammunition and providing advanced first-aid to park visitors.

I knew my brother well. Lee possessed intelligence, diligence, a strong work ethic, and stamina towards diverse populations. Although Lee would be an outstanding medical doctor, I supported Lee's career pathway. Hence, I encouraged his professional development in hopes of his satisfaction.

Lee is my only sibling. I have only sincerely wished him the best in all stages and facets of his life. Always!

Several years later, tears of joy trickled down my cheek at an evening awards banquet. The crowd applauded loudly as my brother walked to the stage to be recognized. Lee accepted the medical doctor Resident of the Year Award voted by the hospital physician staff that he worked with daily.