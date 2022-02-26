COLUMN: Architect, physician or forest ranger

When my brother Lee was a child, he spent several hours building colorful, complex Lego structures. In addition, my younger brother liked to draw people, animals, cars, spaceships, and designs featuring abstract shapes. Lee was focused whenever he drew in his tablet.
Watching my young brother in his element, I thought he would choose to become an architect in the distant future.
Lee, and his best friend, Ford, participated in a healthy competition for the highest grades in mathematics and science in high school.
As a freshman in college, Lee visited me at my home in New Orleans. My grandiose stuffed koala bear, Willis, needed attention. The bear's stuffing materials were falling out onto the floor of my new home. Willis had been a part of our immediate family for over 12 years.
Lee meticulously sewed Willis back together using a needle, scissors, and neutral-colored spools of thread. Completely!
Later that evening, a question crossed my mind, "Perhaps Lee will become a physician?"
I secretly hoped that he would prepare to become a medical doctor.
Lee worked as a summer camp counselor at a camp in the Blue Ridge Mountains. He taught the campers how to kayak and lead them on challenging hikes.
Before Lee returned to his junior year of college, he mentioned to me in confidence that he aspired to become a forest ranger perhaps.
What an honorable career field! Forest rangers maintain order in natural settings. They enforce security measures, educate visitors, and conduct conservation efforts. These men and women are the human connection to campers in the wilderness. Specialized park rangers practice safety by carrying guns and other forms of ammunition and providing advanced first-aid to park visitors.
I knew my brother well. Lee possessed intelligence, diligence, a strong work ethic, and stamina towards diverse populations. Although Lee would be an outstanding medical doctor, I supported Lee's career pathway. Hence, I encouraged his professional development in hopes of his satisfaction.
Lee is my only sibling. I have only sincerely wished him the best in all stages and facets of his life. Always!
Several years later, tears of joy trickled down my cheek at an evening awards banquet. The crowd applauded loudly as my brother walked to the stage to be recognized. Lee accepted the medical doctor Resident of the Year Award voted by the hospital physician staff that he worked with daily.
Yes, Lee studied and participated in practical experience to become a doctor. His medical niche is Emergency Department Medicine, with a specialty in Pediatric Medicine.
Lee practiced medicine at Duke University Medical Center's emergency department, alongside teaching Duke’s medical residents for many years.
Whether Lee became a forest ranger or a physician, his choice shouldn't have mattered to me. He would have discovered fulfillment in both of these critical, fascinating career opportunities.
Today, Lee continues to be industrious and ambitious. As an emergency room physician, he is a hero to many inner-city patients. He currently attends to patients in the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee is a smiling, easy-going, content gentleman, which is significant. I am proud of everything he has accomplished. Observing my brother achieve his potential while reaping daily satisfaction has radiated sunshine into my life. I will always be happy for my brother, Lee. Always!
