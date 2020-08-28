COLUMN: AWOL at the RNC

The Republican National Convention (RNC) put on a unique show when compared to its predecessors. Part of it, of course, were changes dictated by COVID-19 and its attendant social distancing (if practiced). The positive side of that was the parade of rapid-fire segues from one speaker to another. The logistics for both political parties’ big shows were mainly a matter of video editing
But, the Republican Convention was a departure for several other reasons; conspicuous absences being chief among them. The sequence of speakers is usually heavy laden with party dignitaries, there to reinforce the party’s brand by showcasing its previous leaders and celebrating its roots. Presently there is only one living former GOP POTUS, George W. Bush. Neither he nor any member of the Bush clan appeared this year. Of course, he and George H.W sat out the 2016 convention as well. It’s also true that many officials from Bush administrations are endorsing the Democratic nominee this year.
For the first time in U.S. history a sitting president will receive no endorsements for re-election from any former president.
Former Republican candidates and nominees for the presidency will also not show their faces this year. Mitt Romney has expressed a profound dismay at the tone and content of Trump’s term in office. His words on the subject have disclosed a deep and principled exception to the manner in which Trump comports himself. Romney himself represents traditional values of the Republican Party; as small and efficient a federal government as possible, private philanthropy as well as an equally private moral code bolstered by his Mormon religion.
Dick Cheney, Vice President for all eight years of George W. Bush’s administration will not speak nor attend this year. Nor will his daughter, Liz Cheney, who currently represents her home state of Wyoming in the House of Representatives. Though she supported Trump during the Impeachment Hearings, her perceived shortfall of fervor for the President’s COVID response has resulted in die-hard Trumpists calling on her to step down from her House leadership position.
The family of the late John McCain will likewise sit this convention out. During the 2016 campaign Trump showed a shocking lack of respect for the Senator whose family has deep roots within the top leadership of the United States Navy; and for the devotion to duty McCain exhibited as a prisoner of war. The New York Times reports that his widow, Cindy McCain will almost certainly support Joe Biden for the presidency this year. His talk show host daughter, Meghan McCain, has said it “shouldn’t take a rocket scientist” to figure out who she’s voting for and praised Biden for the support he offered her when her father died.
Former Speakers of the House, Paul Ryan and John Boehner will not be contributing their not insignificant influence in Trump’s reelection effort. The former has been increasingly critical of the President’s performance over the last couple of years. Boehner, for his part, referred to the cult of personality that has replaced the principles as expressed in a traditional party platform when he famously said in 2018, “There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump party.”
It’s difficult to understand why Ted Cruz endorses Trump’s reelection effort when one remembers how the President insulted Cruz’s wife (to which Cruz responded, “Donald, you’re a snivelling coward”) and suggested Cruz’s father helped assassinate President John F. Kennedy. And one of the most prominent members of the last two Republican administrations, Colin Powell, recently stated that Trump is “doing everything in his power” to divide the nation.
Former Governor of Ohio, John Kasich; former California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman; former Senators Jeff Flake and John Warner are all nationally known Republican leaders who have endorsed Joe Biden. Groups such as the Lincoln Project, and Republican Voters Against Trump have been producing and airing attack ads, often hitting the airwaves within hours of Trump’s latest twenty megaton blast of mendacity.
The phenomenon has struck home here in North Carolina as well. According to The New Yorker Magazine, “Mike Hawkins, the Republican chairman of the Transylvania County Board of Commissioners, in North Carolina, was on vacation last summer when he saw clips from Donald Trump’s speech to cheering supporters at East Carolina University, in Greenville. Earlier that week, Trump had aimed tweets at four prominent Democratic members of Congress, all women of color, suggesting that they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Never mind that three of the four had been born in the United States, and the fourth, Ilhan Omar, had left Somalia as a refugee when she was a young girl. At East Carolina, Trump lit into Omar, prompting the crowd to chant “Send her back!” He attacked the four representatives as “hate-filled extremists” and defended his tweets, saying, “You know, they don’t love our country.”
That was enough for Hawkins. And so, at the next commission meeting, in Brevard, population eight thousand, Hawkins, who is white, called out the President. “What happened at E.C.U. can only be described as racist,” he said. “It’s important that people identify hate for what it is—a poison to our state and to our country. And I wanted to say in a very public way that for whatever time I have remaining as an elected official, I will oppose this poison every way I can.” Hawkins’ frustration with extremists within Republican ranks started with the rise of the Tea Party in 2012. He became a Republican because he admired pragmatic local politicians who thought first of the community, but he noticed that they were fading from the scene as hard-liners ascended.
One element not missing from this Republican Convention was the inappropriate use of presidential power and symbols of power, such as the White House. We don’t live in a monarchy, and the Trump family doesn’t own the White House. Trump used his power to pardon convicted felons, and our sacred naturalization ceremony as he did the fake board room in his former reality TV show; and all with the White House as backdrop. It was insulting to the Nation. He used new citizens as props in a fake show of largesse, a flagrant violation of the Hatch Act which prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activity inside federal buildings or while on duty.
Never in my lifetime has a president or presidential candidate used images of the White House as part of his or her campaign. George W. Bush didn’t allow campaign staff into the West Wing. And every congressman and senator knows he or she must leave a governmental building in order to make a phone call asking for reelection money. Trump, by his actions, has declared that lesson in ethical behavior dead.
Disregarding all the foregoing, the most conspicuous absence from the Republican National Convention is COVID-19. If mentioned at all, speakers referred to it in the past tense, as in the case of economics advisor Larry Kudlow. “Then came a once-in-100-year pandemic. It was awful, health and economic impacts were tragic; hardship and heartbreak were everywhere,” Kudlow said, ignoring prepared remarks that made it clear hardship and heartbreak continue. On the Tuesday he spoke, 1,200 Americans died of the disease. Only First Lady, Melania Trump, has expressed sympathy and sorrow over the tens of thousands of COVID-related deaths. As Rachel Maddow expressed it, “Only when she said it did I realize how much I needed to hear it from someone within this administration.”
Americans are pretty savvy about advertising and the power of media to persuade. And yet a lie repeated has proved to be a lie believed. We know this because of how deeply into the fabric of our national narrative has conspiracy theory moved in and found a home. In The Death of Expertise, Tom Nichols writes, “Conspiracy theories are also a way for people to give context and meaning to events that frighten them. Without a coherent explanation for why terrible things happen to innocent people, they would have to accept such occurrences as nothing more than the random cruelty either of an uncaring universe or an incomprehensible deity.” The Republicans are all too adept at pedaling fear: “Joe Biden will defund the police, and answer your 911 calls with voicemail.” If you believe that kind of thing, I have a bridge for sale. Thus the remaining element missing at the RNC was integrity.
Did I hear someone mention the name, Reagan? Nope. Sorry, false alarm.
Gerry Dionne is a writer, musician and coffee-table philosopher who moved to our area when he was 18. He’s in his 70s now, so y’all give him a break.
