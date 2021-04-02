COLUMN: Back to life

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of our Department of Health and Human Services, is the respected face and voice most of us associate with North Carolina’s pandemic fight. In a recent interview with her on PBS NC we talked about the numbers who had received the COVID vaccine and I asked when we might reach “herd immunity.” She replied that she doesn’t think so much about that metric. She equates the numbers who have shots with hugs, saying she hasn’t seen her parents in 15 months and now that both she and they have been vaccinated, she can’t wait to safely hug them. To Cohen, that’s a sure sign we were coming back to life.

In that same interview Dr. Cohen talked about the newly relaxed restrictions that allow us to gather in small groups without masks, if all have their shots. It was no surprise that she quickly cautioned that we aren’t out of the pandemic yet. In addition to the fact that one in five adults has had the full course of shots, what is allowing us more freedom is the mitigation efforts we have practiced thus far. We need to continue wearing our masks, keeping respectable social distances and washing our hands frequently.