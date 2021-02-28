COLUMN: Balancing “Life” and “Liberty” in the pursuit of “Happiness”.

As I listen to intense discussions between various political tribes as they debate about the spread of Covid-19 verses excessive government regulation, I am reminded of a story I heard sitting around a campfire at Boy Scout camp many decades ago. My camp had a hand-pumped well, and the story made quite an impression on me.

In 1854 London had no running water. Local municipalities would tax citizens and businesses to fund the digging of public wells located in town squares to provide water for bathing and drinking. Since there were no indoor toilets or sewers, human waste was put in pits, called ‘cesspools’. Both men and women wore perfume to mask the odor that was everywhere.

A plague of cholera had started. Millions were dying all around the world. The spread seemed to occur in areas with high odors. The commonly held belief by both doctors and citizens was that cholera was spread by stinky air, then called ‘Miasma’.

Dr. John Snow, a well-respected London medical doctor, noticed that many of the sick he was treating seemed to live or work in a specific neighborhood. Acting as a volunteer, he began to search out the addresses of the sick and the dead, and created a hand drawn map showing were they lived and worked– just like ‘contact tracing’ is being done today with Covid-19.