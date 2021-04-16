COLUMN: Banning the death penalty

Virginia just became the first state in the South to abolish the death penalty, significant because Virginia was the first colony to execute someone in 1608 and second only to Texas in the total number of executions.

Here are good reasons North Carolina should do the same.

1. We have unofficially already done away with capital punishment. Our state has the fourth largest number on death row: 137 men and 2 women, however no one has been executed since 2006 and only four have been sentenced to death since 2014. All executions have been on hold since 2013 due to court challenges that the “cocktail” of drugs used for lethal injections amounts to cruel and unusual punishment. The likelihood of future executions is small.

2. The death penalty is clearly not a deterrent. Between 2018 and 2019 homicides in our state rose 9 percent and rapes increased by 22 percent. Some believe 2020 may have been the most violent in modern history.