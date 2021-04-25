Column: Being in Congress in challenging times

These are challenging times and you deserve better than the partisanship coming from Washington.

I was encouraged by President Joe Biden calling for unity in his inaugural address. But I’ve been disappointed since then, as he and Speaker Nancy Pelosi have pushed their agenda without making any real efforts toward bipartisanship.

Just last week, House Democrats advanced a bill without any Republican support to make Washington, D.C. a state and add two liberal senators to Congress. This partisan agenda is not what our country needs right now. But I’m still working to solve problems.

In fact, last week I joined with Democrats G.K. Butterfield and David Price, along with Dan Bishop, to introduce the Lumbee Recognition Act. This bipartisan legislation will secure long overdue federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.

Along with Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Representative Deborah Ross, I introduced legislation to consolidate Fort Bragg into one federal judicial district to better support those at and around the base.

I cosponsored the Lower Costs More Cures Act to help lower the price of prescription drugs, support seniors and patients, stand up to China, and encourage innovation to bring more drugs to market.