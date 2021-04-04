COLUMN: Beware what society puts in front of our youth

Maybe modern culture is truly a battleground between good and evil, where lines are so distinct that choosing sides is the only alternative. There are many conservative Christians who would no doubt agree, even at the risk of becoming touchstones for progressives out to upend traditional values. And maybe, just maybe, these are truly matters of biblical proportions, where choosing sides is not only an option but an absolute necessity.

At the top of the list is the Internet, where a magnificent amount of information is at our disposal. However, with the good comes the bad, as the saying goes. The Internet is also a storehouse for the worst of society, including pornography and other diabolical ruin that is hazardous to young minds.

Even teenagers with the purest intentions are often in the throes of what appears to be an addiction to cell phones, social media sites, video games and other habits that come from excessive use of technology. Numerous times over the last decade I’ve observed teenagers, primarily teenage males, who struggle to stay awake in class because of late-night binges playing video games. It is a very real problem.