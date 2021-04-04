COLUMN: Beware what society puts in front of our youth

Teenagers most often get their behavior cues from their peers or from pop culture. That qualifies not as a statement of enlightenment but one that states a long-standing truth. It was true when I was walking the hallways of a rural high school a few decades ago and it is true today.
Once “Cat hats” showed up at my school in the late 1970s, before long baseball-style caps were all the rage in the local community. Cat hats, by the way, were promotional caps produced by the Caterpillar heavy equipment company.
Whenever actress and model Farah Fawcett became a pop-culture icon, someone all the teenage boys wanted to be with and all the girls want to be like, her hairstyle spawned a rage that transformed talented cosmetologists into local celebrities. My wife, Sandra, parlayed the look into a reign as homecoming queen at our school. (For clarification, she was not my wife at the time.)
Such were the 1970s—and the 2020s.
This is a round-about way of posing one important question: What are our teenagers absorbing today?
The cues they get from pop culture are troubling, as are the cues they receive from the supposed adults among us.
This should not be an issue of left versus right, Republican versus Democrat, or progressive versus conservative. As with much in modern culture, however, the problems devolve into those very issues, where battle lines are clearly established and middle ground disappears into the haze of heated rhetoric.
Maybe modern culture is truly a battleground between good and evil, where lines are so distinct that choosing sides is the only alternative. There are many conservative Christians who would no doubt agree, even at the risk of becoming touchstones for progressives out to upend traditional values. And maybe, just maybe, these are truly matters of biblical proportions, where choosing sides is not only an option but an absolute necessity.
At the top of the list is the Internet, where a magnificent amount of information is at our disposal. However, with the good comes the bad, as the saying goes. The Internet is also a storehouse for the worst of society, including pornography and other diabolical ruin that is hazardous to young minds.
Even teenagers with the purest intentions are often in the throes of what appears to be an addiction to cell phones, social media sites, video games and other habits that come from excessive use of technology. Numerous times over the last decade I’ve observed teenagers, primarily teenage males, who struggle to stay awake in class because of late-night binges playing video games. It is a very real problem.
Any discussion of influences on teenagers must include concern for the images that were splattered across the airwaves in 2020. It was hard to miss the rioting, looting and mayhem created by the likes of Antifa and other radical groups. Acts committed in the name of social justice were ironic for their ability to destroy the very social fabric they were supposedly upholding.
These protests are not analogous to the 1960s when civil rights and human dignity were the impetus for men such as Martin Luther King. What has occurred in recent years, and is still happening on some level, is diabolical, more sinister than even the racists who motivated a social movement that recalibrated society, where “separate but equal,” or worse, was cast aside for “all men are created equal.”
The civil rights battles of the 1960s, in fact, laid the foundation for the first Black president in our nation’s history, as Barack Obama served not one but two terms from 2008 to 2016.
That simple fact is one that the youth of America should be celebrating, not the wanton destruction of property in the name of social justice.
There is more, of course. The attacks on free speech in this country are troubling, particularly on college campuses where conservative speakers are often vilified and blocked from appearing. That’s not to mention the outright suppression of historical facts. When Abraham Lincoln is vilified for supposedly being a racist, then you know the far left has gone bonkers.
Pop culture, likewise, has steadily descended into the depths of vulgarity, from the appalling lyrics in music to the supposed “dance” routine performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Again, these things form the images and ideological madness that our youth are being exposed to on a daily basis.
The slow creep of radical ideology is entering public school systems as well, including in North Carolina. The North Carolina Board of Education recently voted 7-5 along party lines to implement new social studies standards in grades K-12.
The language for the new standards went through five revisions before being approved. Opponents fought to remove terms such as “systemic racism,” as well as “systemic discrimination” and “gender identity.” All are buzzwords for the radicals who have taken over the Democratic party, by the way. Instead, the new standards use “racism,” “discrimination,’ and “identity.”
This begs a simple question: For the love of God, what does gender identity have to do with teaching social studies? This is particularly questionable when considered in the curriculum’s intended context of history, geography, civics and economics.
Mark Robinson, our lieutenant governor who happens to be a Republican and the first Black person to hold the office, has been a staunch opponent of the new standards and cast one of the five votes of dissent.
Robinson can be heard on a Youtube video expressing his concerns.
“I do not like these standards as they are written,” Robinson said on a video posted by Washington Free Beacon. “Three minor changes that were made are not satisfactory to me. They do not change the first issue I have with these standards. The first issue I have with these standards is the overall tone….I think they are politically charged. I think they are divisive, and I think, quite frankly, that they smack of a lot of leftist talk.”
The new standards appear to pave the way for the ideological whims of teachers to have too much influence on teens. That is always going to be true but now it appears to be encouraged by the state board of education.
Critics also maintain that the new standards create a path for the controversial tenets of Critical Race Theory to worm their way into public school systems. That piece of leftist garbage has already found its way into other school systems.
Like never before, perhaps, it is important for parents to be aware of the issues in front our country’s youth.
Society is no longer as simple as Cat hats or Farah Fawcett hairstyles.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.