COLUMN: Biden oversees a disaster that was all too predictable

Mere words add very little to the loss of life suffered at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday. Words can’t bring back the 12 Marines and one Navy medic whose lives were lost to madmen who used two car bombs to perpetrate a heinous slaughter. Words offer little in the way of comfort to the families of those 13 who died. Words alone can’t provide the healing and grace that only God and time can provide.
There is simply nothing that will change that tragic event. It happened and we all have to move on, some with ease, others with a heavy burden of sorrow, regret, disgust and anger.
We can, however, look at events that led to Thursday. This goes back to last year when it came time to mark a ballot selecting either Donald Trump or Joe Biden to be our president. If you voted for Biden because of Trump’s policies—policies that led to economic prosperity, energy independence, and international respect—then maybe you should think harder before casting another vote. Yes, the Trump administration brought international respect to this country. It may have been respect based on fear of what a perceived madman would do, but it was respect.
If you voted for Biden because of Trump’s erratic personality, then shame on you. A voting decision should be based on policy—especially with an incumbent president on the ballot—not on personality, and especially not when the alternative is an imbecile who has been consistently wrong on foreign policy during his five decades in politics.
"I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said of Biden in his book, “Duty: Memoirs of a Secretary at War,” released in 2014.
Others have agreed with Gates in recent years. This merely validates the concerns of numerous experts. The man was a disaster waiting to happen, especially considering his decreased mental capacity.
We knew more than enough about Biden’s political life going into the 2020 election, about his habit of plagiarism, about his deceit, his lies, his lack of principle, and, yes, his lack of sound judgement regarding foreign policy. This is all well documented. Yet he was voted into office because a significant number of voters saw him as a calm, steady influence, prone to sound judgement and center-left governance.
Now he’s muddled into the worst foreign policy scenario in decades. This can be viewed one of two ways: as a miscalculation with flawed planning and forethought, or as a decision made by a man who simply doesn’t care. Either view led to the tragedy that unfolded in recent days. Either view places the blame squarely on Biden.
This is not just a misstep. This is a catastrophe of epic proportions. And it is serious enough when considering the loss of life, free from any other calculations. That this debacle was utterly avoidable takes it all to another level. What did Joe Biden think would happen following a willy nilly withdrawal from a country with a U.S. military presence for two decades? With terrorist groups such as the Taliban and Isis present? With American citizens in the country, as no more than stationary targets?
The Taliban and other terrorist organizations—Isis has been blamed for the bombings—were awaiting this moment, when an empty vessel such as Biden played right into their patient, calculating, deceitful tactics. Then we saw Biden kowtowing to the Taliban in recent days, refusing to extend the date of U.S. withdrawal and treating terrorists like statesmen.
According to media reports, no U.S. citizen had lost his or her life in Afghanistan since February of 2020.
During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Biden invoked his late son, Beau, an Army major who succumbed to brain cancer in 2015. Biden was understandably emotional, and no one should begrudge him for remembering a son who died at just 46 years of age.
Nonetheless, it was, sadly, an apparent attempt to put himself in an empathetic stance toward those who lost family members on Thursday. There is one fundamental difference, however, no matter the raw emotion Biden displayed. No one single decision led to Beau’s cancer and eventual death. That’s the way cancer works. Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan in such a hurried manner can be directly linked to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members. There is no getting around that fact—no matter the spin the Biden administration will attempt to put forth in coming months.
Biden mentioned remaining “steadfast” during his press conference, but his haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan was not steadfast in any constructive way. It was steadfast, nonetheless, in demonstrating Biden’s penchant for illogical governance. Steadfast as in killing this country’s capacity to be energy independent. Steadfast in killing a booming economy. Steadfast in adding to the array of bad policy decisions he has made in less than eight months.
Pray tell, what did he think would happen? And, no, this is not Trump’s fault, no matter whether or not he negotiated a deal with the Taliban. Trump is not president.
This will renew calls for Biden to be impeached or otherwise removed from office under the 25th Amendment. Those pleas will primarily come from Republicans. If Democrats wish to salvage this disaster with any political currency intact, then they’ll begin to immediately remove Biden from office.
This country, and certainly the Democratic Party, can’t stand three more years of chaos created by Joe Biden.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.