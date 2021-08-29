COLUMN: Biden oversees a disaster that was all too predictable

"I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said of Biden in his book, “Duty: Memoirs of a Secretary at War,” released in 2014.

Others have agreed with Gates in recent years. This merely validates the concerns of numerous experts. The man was a disaster waiting to happen, especially considering his decreased mental capacity.

We knew more than enough about Biden’s political life going into the 2020 election, about his habit of plagiarism, about his deceit, his lies, his lack of principle, and, yes, his lack of sound judgement regarding foreign policy. This is all well documented. Yet he was voted into office because a significant number of voters saw him as a calm, steady influence, prone to sound judgement and center-left governance.

Now he’s muddled into the worst foreign policy scenario in decades. This can be viewed one of two ways: as a miscalculation with flawed planning and forethought, or as a decision made by a man who simply doesn’t care. Either view led to the tragedy that unfolded in recent days. Either view places the blame squarely on Biden.