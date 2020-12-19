COLUMN: ‘Black Smoke’ and a roll of newsprint

My opportunity to coordinate the dance performances of four international choreographers at Duke University was challenging. One of my responsibilities was to gather stage props requested by two of the choreographers. I received two unique requests.

Nuria, a modern dance choreographer from Spain, asked for a grandiose roll of blank paper to be draped from the stage's ceiling, and slowly released throughout the dance performance. I contacted the local newspaper, The Durham Herald-Sun. The publisher graciously donated one 80-pound roll of unused paper.

I enlisted the help of my friend, Lisa, to assist me in moving the huge roll of paper from the warehouse to my car. The downtown Durham citizens stopped to observe with wonder, as Lisa and I awkwardly carried and maneuvered the heavy roll of paper into the hatchback of my car.

Barat, the choreographer in residence from India, requested "kaala dhoop" to be incorporated into his performance. I kindly asked Barat, "What exactly is "kaala dhoop?"

He barked back at me, "Black smoke, black smoke!"