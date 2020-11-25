COLUMN: Books for holiday giving—a checklist

For adventure lovers, Durham author Doug Bock Clark’s “The Last Whalers: Three Years in the Far Pacific with a Courageous Tribe and a Vanishing Way of Life” follows an isolated Indonesian island community living the same way its ancestors did hundreds of years ago.

For anyone who loves to visit weird roadside attractions such as the Peachoid in Gaffney, South Carolina, South of the Border, or Hills of Snow in Smithfield, the perfect gift is “Road Sides: An Illustrated Companion to Dining and Driving in the American South,” written and illustrated by Emily Wallace.

If you have trouble deciding, call your local bookstore. Its staff will be glad to help select the right book to give or recommend to your book club.

D.G. Martin hosts “North Carolina Bookwatch,” on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. (except during holiday special fundraisers) and Tuesday at 5 p.m. on UNC-TV. The program also airs on the North Carolina Channel on Tuesday at 8 p.m. and other times. To view previous programs: http://video.unctv.org/show/nc-bookwatch/episodes/.