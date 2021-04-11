COLUMN: Border crisis worse than imagined

As a dad, these conditions are truly heartbreaking. Even worse, agents described how smugglers and cartels making up to $14 million a day are using these children to tie up resources at the border so that they can continue trafficking and bringing in illicit drugs through gaps that are created. Adding to these national security concerns, just in the last week, agents apprehended the second person from Yemen on the FBI’s terror watch list and an MS-13 gang member.

The sad and dangerous reality of the situation at the border affects our entire nation, including North Carolina. Last month, for example, it was reported that migrants with COVID were released at the border and traveling to our state.

But it didn’t have to be this way.