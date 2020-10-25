COLUMN: Break the rules, pay the consequences

When I was growing up, the rules of our house were straightforward. If you made a mistake or broke the rules, you would have to pay the consequences. While it seems simple, this guiding principle helped me gain a sense of right and wrong and learn a valuable lesson in accountability. Today, these are values I now try to instill in my young son and that guide my life and work as your representative.

In 2016, when my committee set out to overhaul the Toxic Substances Control Act, I was reminded of this lesson. I thought it was critical that in our legislation, we included ways to hold accountable bad actors who break the rules and pollute our air and water. As a result, we included a provision that would allow the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to force companies who are responsible for polluting our drinking water to pay for the research into the health effects of the chemicals they discharge.