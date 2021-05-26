COLUMN: Called to be watchmen

The story is told of a large battleship that received a message by radio to change its course. The commanding officer, an admiral, seeing a light and thinking it was another vessel, sent a reply saying you change course. The light returned with another message, you must change course immediately, “You are in danger!” The admiral sent back another message saying, “This is admiral so and so, I am commanding you to change course.” The other location, radioed back and said, “This is seaman third class so and so in the light house, I strongly suggest you change course, sir!”

In days of old, all cities had someone designated to be a watchman to alert the people when danger was about them. We later designated watchmen who safeguarded our property. Today we also have security alarms, fire alarms, moisture alarms, and others of all descriptions giving warnings of danger.

God wants all His children to be watchmen and watchwomen. This instruction is in God’s word, "So you, son of man, I have made you a watchman unto the house of Israel: therefore you shall hear a word from My mouth, and warn them for Me" (Ez.33:7, NKJVZ). Today it is the responsibility of all Christians to be watchmen and warn people of their impending doom if they do not turn to Jesus Christ.