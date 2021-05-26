COLUMN: Called to be watchmen

The story is told of a large battleship that received a message by radio to change its course. The commanding officer, an admiral, seeing a light and thinking it was another vessel, sent a reply saying you change course. The light returned with another message, you must change course immediately, “You are in danger!” The admiral sent back another message saying, “This is admiral so and so, I am commanding you to change course.” The other location, radioed back and said, “This is seaman third class so and so in the light house, I strongly suggest you change course, sir!”
In days of old, all cities had someone designated to be a watchman to alert the people when danger was about them. We later designated watchmen who safeguarded our property. Today we also have security alarms, fire alarms, moisture alarms, and others of all descriptions giving warnings of danger.
God wants all His children to be watchmen and watchwomen. This instruction is in God’s word, "So you, son of man, I have made you a watchman unto the house of Israel: therefore you shall hear a word from My mouth, and warn them for Me" (Ez.33:7, NKJVZ). Today it is the responsibility of all Christians to be watchmen and warn people of their impending doom if they do not turn to Jesus Christ.
First God uses the analogy of the enemy coming with the sword. If you blow the trumpet and warn the people. The judgment is no longer upon you. The responsibility for their fate rests in the people. They have heard the warning and did not respond. God has given us the responsibility to reach a lost world for Jesus Christ.
A recent survey shows that only 47% of the American population are members of churches versus 70% in 1990. This means very fewer people are coming to church. Thus, we are not doing a good job of watching the trend and reaching out with the Gospel. However, this does not excuse them, and I know God will judge these for the blood of those who are not being reached.
God tells us that we are to continue to go telling people about Jesus. If we warn and they do not respond, the result is not in our hands. The person who hears and does not respond is not our fault, but their own. We are the spreaders of seeds. We need to exhaust all effort, but once the seed is spread, then we are to water and cultivate, this is all we can do. God will provide the harvest.
The Prophet Ezekiel was commanded to talk to the people and never give up but continue telling them to turn from their evil ways unto God. John the Baptist’s message was repent for the kingdom of God is at hand.
People need the Lord as much now as anytime in the history of our nation. The Bible says, "For whosoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved" (Romans 10:13, NKJV).