COLUMN: Can we expect a state budget to pass this year?

When our General Assembly convened January 13th for the 2021 session, they had two main tasks: passing a state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and drawing new districts for congressional, legislative and local governments. In baseball we would say they are batting 0 for 2, a pretty bad average. Meanwhile, we taxpayers are paying almost $850,000 per month for bleacher seats to watch their games.

Legislators get a pass for not achieving redistricting yet because the US Census Bureau is way behind schedule on releasing demographic information for each state and county. North Carolina will get a 14th congressional seat because of population growth the past decade, but there is no way to draw the district boundaries without knowing exactly where people live. It will take some time following Thursday’s release date to analyze the data.

Do not minimize the importance of redistricting. The new districts will play heavily in the makeup of our congressional delegation and in which party will control our legislature following the 2022 election. You can be sure there have been closed door meetings already, but there is a real short deadline to get the districts approved. The filing deadline for candidates to run in the March 8 primary election is Friday, December 17th. Many insist since the data is so late we should move the primaries to our traditional second Tuesday in May, a sensible idea. We will all be watching to see what gerrymandering legerdemain our map drawers concoct and how many lawsuits result from their boundaries.