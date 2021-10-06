COLUMN: Choosing the apple of our eye

For years I have heard people say, “I don’t have to go to church on Sunday morning. I can worship God on the golf course or on my boat.” The problem is they won’t! Another comment is “I never have time with my family and since I work all the time, I give my time on Sundays to my wife and children. I have seen more families separate because they neglect God and try it on their own without the church. The church will not save you nor will it keep families from separating, but statistics show, “The family that prays together, stays together.”

Some are saying, you have gone from giving good counsel to meddling into the family life where it is not your business. I beg to differ since pastors spend many hours dealing with family problems knowing God could have made a difference if the couple would have let God be in control of their lives. When Jesus called His disciples, He called them to a life of keeping their eyes upon Him and letting Him be their example. Many ministers have the policy of not officiating at weddings for a Christian and a non-Christian. Some get upset with their preacher when this happens, but He is only following God’s Word “To not yoke unequal’s together.” The Apostle Paul uses the farming term, yoke, but it is appropriate since doing so would cause the two to go in separate directions. There is a high probability these marriages will not survive.

Whether it is an individual, a family or church, our eyes should be on Jesus and we should follow Him. The song writer says it best, “Turn your eyes upon Jesus, Look full in His wonderful face, and the things of earth will grow strangely dim in the light of His wonder and grace.”