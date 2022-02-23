COLUMN: Christian benefits are beyond this world

In 1959 I re-enlisted in the Air Force and with my bonus I purchased my first automobile. So, I turned to what Yogi Berra called “That other insurance.” I don’t mean the one with the ‘duck,’ but the one with the ‘gecko’. In those days a large percentage of their clients were in the military. The main reason is that they accepted me when others at that time did not want to talk to me about their polices.

Why did I go with them and stay with them so long? Obviously, I needed someone to accept me for it was very difficult to get insurance being less than 25 years old and in the military. Even though I was young and inexperienced they wanted my business. They had proven to be a very reliable company whom I could trust. Without reservation I recommend this automobile insurance company to anyone.

At the time the most common types of life insurance were “Whole life”, “Universal life” and the last being “Term Life.” Even though I selected one of these to provide support for my wife in case of my death, I cannot tell you which type life insurance or company is best today for you and your family. But unless you are independently wealthy life insurance is normally needed to provide family financial security after your death.