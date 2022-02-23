COLUMN: Christian benefits are beyond this world

In 1959 I re-enlisted in the Air Force and with my bonus I purchased my first automobile. So, I turned to what Yogi Berra called “That other insurance.” I don’t mean the one with the ‘duck,’ but the one with the ‘gecko’. In those days a large percentage of their clients were in the military. The main reason is that they accepted me when others at that time did not want to talk to me about their polices.
Why did I go with them and stay with them so long? Obviously, I needed someone to accept me for it was very difficult to get insurance being less than 25 years old and in the military. Even though I was young and inexperienced they wanted my business. They had proven to be a very reliable company whom I could trust. Without reservation I recommend this automobile insurance company to anyone.
At the time the most common types of life insurance were “Whole life”, “Universal life” and the last being “Term Life.” Even though I selected one of these to provide support for my wife in case of my death, I cannot tell you which type life insurance or company is best today for you and your family. But unless you are independently wealthy life insurance is normally needed to provide family financial security after your death.
I have said all this to tell you about another insurance that lasts throughout eternity. The remarkable thing is our benefits are beyond this world with no premiums. Although it is free it came at a great expense to the Provider because He let His Only Son die to pay the price for us. Those who attended the movie, “The Passion of the Christ”, saw graphically what the Son did making full payment for our sins. This is the only true whole life policy in existence and begins immediately when you answer God’s call to accept His Son as Savior and Lord. Jesus said, “I have come that you may have life and have it more abundantly.”
Are you having a full and meaningful life or is it jammed packed with toil, anger and fear? Jesus gives the invitation to come to Him. Come for Personal Cleansing, “Come now, let us reason together, says the Lord, “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.” Come to have rest for your soul. “Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Come at the Threefold Call. “The Spirit and the bride say, ‘Come!’ And let him who hears say, ‘Come!’ Whoever is thirsty, let him come; and whoever wishes, let him take the free gift of the water of life.”
Jesus is calling. You must answer His call to receive full coverage that lasts throughout eternity. Jesus never fails.