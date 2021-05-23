COLUMN: Christians terms used in church not always familiar to visitors

“And hearing they may hear and not understand.” (Mark 4:12)
Some friends of ours have a daughter, Caroline, that just graduated from Berry College in Rome, Georgia. Robbie and I recalled a story from when she was a small child. She attended the Christian school operated by our church but had a close friend that attended a public school. When she was five, Caroline and her mother passed by a Publix Supermarket. “Mom”, she asked, “Is that the Publix School that John goes to”?
We laughed when her mother recounted the story to us. But it made me think about how frequently we use terms in our own churches that confuse other Christians and unbelievers. Typically, every denomination uses an expression or two that other denominations do not use. We should remember when others are visiting our churches that they may not only be unfamiliar with how we worship, they also may find that some of the words use might sound equally strange or foreign.
Here’s a great example of what I mean.
When my wife and I started dating thirty years ago, her ten-year-old daughter asked me if I was saved. I had never heard that expression and asked her what she meant. Suffice it to say, she did a more than able job of explaining what salvation meant. She said, “have you given your heart and life to Jesus Christ”? It really got me to thinking, so much so that I was saved about three months later.
A number of mainstream denominations do not use the word “saved” to refer to asking Jesus to come into their hearts. It doesn’t mean their members aren’t Christians or that their denomination is doctrinally wrong because it does not refer to a salvation experience as being “saved”. It just means they use different terminology. That is an example of what Paul meant when he said, “But now indeed there are many members, yet one body”. (1 Corinthians 12:20)
Jesus confronted similar situations during his ministry. In fact, he often used parables to help others better understand a spiritual point he was making. He told his disciples, “But to those who are outside, all things come in parables, so that seeing they may see and not perceive, and hearing they may hear and not understand. Lest they should turn, and their sins be forgiven them.” (Mark 4:11-12)
When visitors attend our churches, we should stop and think about the things we say and do. I’m not saying we should apologize for them or refrain from some practice that is customary in our church. Indeed, it’s probably why we attend certain churches to begin with. But there is also nothing wrong with offering an explanation of what happens or what some expression means.
A former pastor of ours in Georgia was always very sensitive to the fact that visitors may not understand what was just said or done. There were times he would literally stop his sermon explain what something meant. He always used Scripture to back up what he said. His church exploded in growth for years before his passing. I am one who happens to believe that his sensitivity to such feelings was a major reason why.
The next time you look around the sanctuary during one of your church services and notice a visitor, think about what aspect of your worship service might be a little different for them. Words like saved, Holy Eucharist, Spirit baptism, prayer for the sick, sacrament, justified, homily, Jehovah Jirah, liturgy, and many others are not common in all denominations. Reach out to them and help them enjoy your service.
It’s the best way to make sure you see them another Sunday.