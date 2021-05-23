COLUMN: Christians terms used in church not always familiar to visitors

A number of mainstream denominations do not use the word “saved” to refer to asking Jesus to come into their hearts. It doesn’t mean their members aren’t Christians or that their denomination is doctrinally wrong because it does not refer to a salvation experience as being “saved”. It just means they use different terminology. That is an example of what Paul meant when he said, “But now indeed there are many members, yet one body”. (1 Corinthians 12:20)

Jesus confronted similar situations during his ministry. In fact, he often used parables to help others better understand a spiritual point he was making. He told his disciples, “But to those who are outside, all things come in parables, so that seeing they may see and not perceive, and hearing they may hear and not understand. Lest they should turn, and their sins be forgiven them.” (Mark 4:11-12)

When visitors attend our churches, we should stop and think about the things we say and do. I’m not saying we should apologize for them or refrain from some practice that is customary in our church. Indeed, it’s probably why we attend certain churches to begin with. But there is also nothing wrong with offering an explanation of what happens or what some expression means.