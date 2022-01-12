COLUMN: Civil war—our people versus. my people?

To live in interesting times, is it a blessing or a curse?

To live in the era of Donald Trump would be a blessing, at least a temporary one, for those who are sometimes derisively referred to as Trumpsters.

But those who think the former president is a continuing and frightening threat to the American democracy, such interesting times would be a curse.

Last week, on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, President Joe Biden broke his silence about the former president and came out swinging about the interesting times in which we live.

“At this moment, we must decide: What kind of nation are we going to be? Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people? Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies?”

We might like to stand up and say, “No, no, no. We are not going to be like that.”

But the answers to Biden’s questions are far from certain.