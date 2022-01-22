COLUMN: Coming of Age at the Coffee Shop

A new coffee shop opened at a busy intersection near my home. The beverages are delicious. The aroma of the fruit smoothies in the summer, the pumpkin spice in the fall, and the peppermint in the winter make me feel nostalgic and comfortable.

The energy and enthusiasm of the store associates also make the trip to the coffee shop an adventure. The baristas, like the drinks, came in all varieties.

Jenn, the hiring manager had a knack for hiring baristas that both worked as a team and provided excellent customer service to the shop's patrons. Jenn's other job was teaching exercise classes.

Kayla, one of the supervisors always had a positive attitude. Her smile radiated to everyone.

Brady was over 6 feet tall and personable. He was Bohemian-like, upbeat, and sometimes off the wall! His only flaw was that he couldn't keep a secret!

Dante was as sweet as the sweet ice tea. He looked too young to be married, with a teenager and two other children. He was as sweet as the sweet iced tea.

Anna worked diligently. She always had an ice green tea waiting for me. Her work ethic paid off. She was promoted to a shop near the Carolina coastline!