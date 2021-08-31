COLUMN: CON laws are too risky

Third-party payment creates perverse incentives in medical care. That much is certainly true. But central planning by government bureaucrats isn’t the right answer. It rarely is.

Some 15 states have repealed their certificate-of-need laws. They could do so because the federal government, in a rare moment of wise introspection, got rid of its original CON mandate back in the 1980s. There was little evidence it was having the desired effect of dampening health-care inflation.

Since then, scholars have produced a mountain of studies examining CON laws from every angle. Many confirm the basic economic insight that if you protect incumbent providers from competition, you get higher prices and less-quality services. In fairness, I’ll say that some studies show little relationship between CON and average costs. Even if those findings are true, though, it still means the system stymies medical innovation and consumer choice without any appreciable benefit.

Reformers have been trying to break up North Carolina’s medical cartels for many years. So why do I argue that the COVID pandemic has strengthened the case for immediate action? Well, consider this study recently published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.