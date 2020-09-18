COLUMN: Cooper faces test on voter ID

Reasonable people might agree with that distinction if the General Assembly possessed the power to amend North Carolina’s constitution. But it doesn’t. By majorities of three-fifths in both chambers, the legislature can place amendments on the ballot. Only North Carolinians themselves can amend their constitution — as, indeed, they did in 2018 by adding a voter ID provision to the constitution, among others.

If the existence of gerrymandered districts truly established a justification for judges to prevent an “illegitimate” legislature from enacting laws, it would make more sense for judges to strike down ordinary laws, not constitutional amendments. After all, if voters don’t like an amendment, they can vote it down. But voters can’t do the same to laws or budgets. Two of three judges on a Court of Appeals panel made precisely this point in a mid-September decision that, at least for now, restores the voter ID provision (although other litigation has blocked its enforcement for the 2020 election cycle).

Let me put it another way: by popular vote, by direct democracy, North Carolinians decided to require voter ID. The governor and his allies claim this outcome was undemocratic.

It is an extreme position to defend, and not just for Roy Cooper. The N.C. Supreme Court will ultimately decide the case. Three of its seats are up for election this fall. You’ll be hearing a lot about voter ID again this cycle, like it or not.

John Hood (@JohnHoodNC) is chairman of the John Locke Foundation and appears on “N.C. SPIN,” broadcast statewide Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 12:30 p.m. on UNC-TV.