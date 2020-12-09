COLUMN: Cooper fires a shot across the bow

The reaction to the new stay-at-home restrictions has been predictable. Those who have done their best to convince themselves and others this pandemic isn’t anything to fear claim this is yet another example of Cooper and Cohen trying to scare us, control our lives and ruin our economy. They may be vocal, but thankfully they are the minority. Many more are asking what took the Governor so long or why he didn’t impose even more restrictions?

Our leadership earnestly doesn’t want further damage to our economy and is hopeful this step will awaken us to the seriousness of our situation and renew our zeal to lick it. That’s the warning shot. But they further warn that if the numbers don’t start getting better soon, we could return to near shut-down conditions like no in-restaurant dining and total closures of bars, gyms, and gatherings.

There is hope on the horizon. The first Pfizer vaccines are due to arrive in our state at week’s end. While there are only 85,000 doses, they will be allocated first to caregivers in our hospitals. It won’t inoculate them all, but Secretary Cohen hopes there will be another allocation next week and that the Moderna vaccine should be approved and begin distribution very soon.