COLUMN: Cost shifting on vaccine refusals

It may seem radical, but it is unfair and even unethical that those refusing the COVID-19 vaccine should jeopardize the healthy population with the wide spread infectious disease at outrageous costs to society.

About 97% of the patients in USA hospital ICUs are occupied by those who have not been vaccinated for COVID. At a conservative estimate of $3,000 per ICU day plus all of the extras (doctor fees, medicines, supplies, etc.) times 10 or more days per stay; all of which is shifted on insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, etc. resulting in a tremendous subsidy paid for by the science following community.

For many years smokers paid the same premiums for life insurance as those who were non-smokers. After heated debates, data analysis, and litigation, life insurance companies now charge non-smokers less for the same policies. At least one major political party believes in personal responsibility.

If so, then the individual should pay for the consequences of their science and expert opinion denials. When I refuse to follow my doctor’s orders, I should then be responsible for my eventual outcomes. We all have these choices to make - many at our own perils. Hind sight is 20/20, but at a high cost.