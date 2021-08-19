COLUMN: Cost shifting on vaccine refusals

It may seem radical, but it is unfair and even unethical that those refusing the COVID-19 vaccine should jeopardize the healthy population with the wide spread infectious disease at outrageous costs to society.
About 97% of the patients in USA hospital ICUs are occupied by those who have not been vaccinated for COVID. At a conservative estimate of $3,000 per ICU day plus all of the extras (doctor fees, medicines, supplies, etc.) times 10 or more days per stay; all of which is shifted on insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, etc. resulting in a tremendous subsidy paid for by the science following community.
For many years smokers paid the same premiums for life insurance as those who were non-smokers. After heated debates, data analysis, and litigation, life insurance companies now charge non-smokers less for the same policies. At least one major political party believes in personal responsibility.
If so, then the individual should pay for the consequences of their science and expert opinion denials. When I refuse to follow my doctor’s orders, I should then be responsible for my eventual outcomes. We all have these choices to make - many at our own perils. Hind sight is 20/20, but at a high cost.
One solution would be to place a disincentive upon those who refuse proven scientific findings for their own well beings. It is true that some individuals are not legitimate candidates for inoculations due to certain rare medical conditions. However, the vast majority of those refusing the vaccine are those who are duped by false information or disinformation. A good disincentive would be to have those folks sign a legal document declaring that they would be responsible for "all medical expenses" should they contract the COVID-19 infection. If the courts would uphold this waiver, then compliance would be vastly improved, insurance rates would be lower, hospital beds would be more available for other people with critical conditions. Currently, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and some other states' hospitals are on the verge of closure due to over-crowding and staff shortages. A 50% rate of vaccine compliance is not enough for “herd” immunity. Many governors are refusing to enforce mask mandates in schools and in other large population in door gatherings.
It has been acceptable practice to require shots for mumps, measles, and rubella prior to admission to public schools. The same should be the case for COVID-19 protection through vaccines. Since school boards, in many cases, wish parents to decide whether or not to institute mitigating solutions for the safety of their students; infections will likely increase and unintended consequences will arise. Masks and social distancing have been proven effective in large indoor gatherings. Doctors and virus specialists are clearly more capable of giving sound advice in these matters of public health versus random parents.
Obviously, the above solution would be unlikely to be adopted as public policy. The government and insurance companies could place milder disincentives for non-compliance through the use of larger deductibles and co-insurance rates on those who refuse to be vaccinated.
In a Biblical sense, we are our brother’s keepers, yet it is incumbent upon us to educate and to lead those who have taken the wrong path resulting in self-inflicted outcomes.
Legislators should play a more active part in leadership for the well-being of us all. After all they are elected to represent us and to assure our safety and good health. Individual rights are not absolute since responsibility must a part of our rightful freedoms.
LeRoy Deabler is a retired Hospital CEO and national healthcare consultant.