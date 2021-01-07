COLUMN: Could you pass the citizenship test?

Without consulting “the Google” or any other resource answer these questions. What are the three branches of government? How many justices serve on the US Supreme Court? What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution? How many voting members are there in the US Congress? Name at least three rights guaranteed every citizen of this country. Finally, what day was the Declaration of Independence adopted?

These are among the questions people who seek to become US citizens are asked, but the Annenberg Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania reported that only 51 percent of Americans could identify all branches of government, only 54 percent understood what happened if the Supreme Court had a 5-4 verdict and only 19 percent could name a single 1st Amendment right.

Are you surprised? Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn University football coach and recently sworn-in US Senator from Alabama, didn’t know the answers. In his first interview after being elected, he said the three branches of government were “the House, Senate and Executive.” He further said that his dad had fought in World War II to free Europe from socialism and that Al Gore had actually served as President-elect in 2000 for thirty days. All wrong. Look ‘em up.