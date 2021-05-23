COLUMN: COVID-19 funds provide opportunity to improve our schools

COVID-19 has created an opportunity for our local school systems to get major federal funding to renovate their aging buildings. No local tax dollars required.

Since the epidemic began, Cabarrus County has had 22,000 reported cases of COVID-19, around one in ten of those (2,200) suffer long term effects lasting eight months or more and it has claimed the lives of at least 258 of our neighbors. As this catastrophe began to unfold a year ago, schools shut down to protect our kids.

They are now beginning to re-open. This is challenging, because the newer kinds of COVID virus are more infectious to kids than last year’s version.

There are a number of steps that can be taken to protect the kids (and those they live with at home they could infect). High on the list of good things to do is to get them lots of fresh air in the classroom. Fresh air dilutes the concentration of virus in the air, and makes it less likely one infected child will infect others.

Turns out that if local leadership seizes the opportunity, the Federal government COVID stimulus funds will pay for it!

And we can get a two-fer.