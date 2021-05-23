COLUMN: COVID-19 funds provide opportunity to improve our schools

COVID-19 has created an opportunity for our local school systems to get major federal funding to renovate their aging buildings. No local tax dollars required.
Since the epidemic began, Cabarrus County has had 22,000 reported cases of COVID-19, around one in ten of those (2,200) suffer long term effects lasting eight months or more and it has claimed the lives of at least 258 of our neighbors. As this catastrophe began to unfold a year ago, schools shut down to protect our kids.
They are now beginning to re-open. This is challenging, because the newer kinds of COVID virus are more infectious to kids than last year’s version.
There are a number of steps that can be taken to protect the kids (and those they live with at home they could infect). High on the list of good things to do is to get them lots of fresh air in the classroom. Fresh air dilutes the concentration of virus in the air, and makes it less likely one infected child will infect others.
Turns out that if local leadership seizes the opportunity, the Federal government COVID stimulus funds will pay for it!
And we can get a two-fer.
Back on April 7, 2020, the Independent Tribune published a column in which I reported: “One in five Americans either work in, or attend, a K-12 school……One-half of all of America’s K-12 schools are over 45 years old. Added to that are many others that have obsolete air conditioning systems…these schools usually have indoor air quality problems…and lower student learning…one or two letter grades”.
I also predicted that Congress would pass federal funding to help our economy recover and that some of that would likely be able to help schools. My prediction was correct.
If we wisely invest some of that money which is now available, and use it to modernize school air conditioning, in addition to reducing COVID infection risk, it will stimulate economic development, make Cabarrus County a more attractive place for young families to relocate to, and raise property values.
In addition to all that, some people may be surprised to learn that this federal money, if invested in upgrading air conditioning, could also pay a handsome financial rate of return.
A significant percentage of the roughly almost 40,000 students in the students attending public and private schools in Cabarrus County school system go to school buildings with obsolete air conditioning and/or little or no ability to bring in fresh air. This has a major cost.
It is well known that schools with old air conditioning systems have higher rates of student illness. North Carolina requires that for a school system to get state funding for instruction, each child must attend school for equivalent of 185 days. For every child that misses too many days of school a year, the school system loses the state contribution (around $6,000 per absent student) for next year.
About 5% of all North Carolina students do not meet attendance requirements. Even using rough mathematics, $6,000 lost state funding per student times the 5% of 37,000 Cabarrus County public school students (this includes Kannapolis School Systems, several charter schools, and Cabarrus County school systems) who do not attend enough to get funded equals $11 million dollars in lost state funding to the county per year.
All of these financial problems can be reduced if the school has an air conditioning system that brings in enough healthy outside air instead of having students breathing and re-breathing the same stale COVID-19 contaminated air all day long.
Just as I predicted a year ago, The United States Congress has now passed, and the President has signed, three economic stimulus bills. Many millions of dollars are now headed our way.
Using some of the Covid-19 funding to bring healthy air into our schools will not only protect students from infection, it will help improve student learning one or two letter grades, help more students get scholarships or qualify for admission to college, and raise the school system’s statewide ranking.
I run a project that lends students and school staff meters to measure the amount of stuffiness and re-breathed air in classrooms. If you want to see some of the lessons we have learned over three years of this work in North Carolina schools, go to www.thepollutiondetectives.org.
COVID-19 has caused massive suffering. A year ago, I predicted that Cabarrus County had a COVID-19 crisis coming that could be turned into an opportunity. Now the question is whether we as a community will seize it.
Francis Koster, Ed.D., did his graduate work with a focus on threats to the basic life-support systems of air, water, food and fuel. He spent the majority of his career in one of the nation’s largest pediatric health care systems.