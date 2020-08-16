COLUMN: COVID-19 relief efforts continue

We’ve come a long way, but folks are still hurting.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, our health care systems and economy have been challenged like never before. That’s why I’ve worked with President Trump and the governor’s office to help deliver resources for our state and country.
I secured 100,000 face masks for our community. President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed is working to safely produce a vaccine in record time. And we’ve passed measures to support hospitals, testing, research and our economy.
As part of the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program has helped save over 50 million jobs across the country. In North Carolina alone, the program has supported 112,000 small businesses, provided loans totaling $13 billion, and saved 1.2 million jobs.
Also included in the CARES Act were Economic Impact Payments up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 for each couple. An additional $500 was provided for each eligible child.
Following passage of the CARES Act in March, this payment has been distributed to millions of Americans. However, when I heard from countless constituents who have yet to receive their Economic Impact Payment and may have to wait until they file their 2020 taxes, I got to work.
My office has been working overtime since the pandemic began to get folks the assistance they desperately need, to only be met with delays and bureaucratic red tape. While I understand this is a once-in-a-generation pandemic, I believe the Internal Revenue Service can be doing more to assist you and others throughout our community.
That’s why, last week, I introduced the Impact Payments Now Act. This bill requires the IRS to send all Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans by Dec. 31, 2020. In addition, it requires the IRS to provide taxpayers an explanation in writing if they are ineligible to receive the stimulus check.
As Congress currently debates additional rounds of Economic Impact Payments and other assistance to help workers and our economy, I believe we need to do all we can to get people the initial assistance that was already provided in the CARES Act. Please know I’ll continue to hold the IRS accountable and work on your behalf.
As always, I am honored to be your congressman. If you are having any issues, you can always reach out to me at one of my offices in Concord at 704-786-1612 or Fayetteville at 910-997-2070. These are challenging times, but know that my commitment to you is that I will do everything possible so that we can renew the American dream, restore our way of life and rebuild the greatest economy ever.
Richard Hudson represents North Carolina's 8th District, which include Cabarrus and other couties.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!